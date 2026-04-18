Enugu Moves to Realise Tourism Projections, Seeks Investors

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

Enugu State has taken steps to realise its dream of developing its vast tourist potential and tap the economic benefits derivable from tourism. The State Governor, Peter Mbah, recognises tourism as a major contributor in his vision to build a $30 billion economy.

In the 2026 budget, a total amount of N22.5 billion was set aside for the development of tourism sites and infrastructure in Enugu State.

To this end, the state is expecting both local and foreign investments in the tourism sector and has continued to create the enabling environment to spur the growth of tourism.

Governor Mbah has become the chief marketer of the state’s tourism potential, canvassing for investors to put their money in the sector and reap bountiful dividends.

Last month, Mbah took advantage of his being in President Bola Tinubu’s entourage during the state visit to the United Kingdom and vigorously marketed Enugu’s tourism potential to foreign investors.

On the sidelines of the state visit, Mbah got a veritable platform at the UK-Nigeria Project Agglomeration Compact 2026 delivered by Mutandis Africa, a pan-Afrivan investment and trade facilitation platform. The event which was held in the House of Lords, was put together in collaboration with the Dr. Zaach Adedeji-led Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).

Mbah seized the moment and spoke on the huge investment opportunities in every sector of Enugu’s economy, including the tourism sector. He stated that Enugu’s location is already an enabler for tourism growth.

“In tourism and hospitality, Enugu’s natural landscape, a hilltop city surrounded by waterfalls, caves, and arable scenery, is being repositioned as a destination for both leisure and business travel,” he said.

The governor noted that new hotels, an international conference centre and revitalised resorts were being developed to support his vision for exponential growth of the tourism sector in the state.

According to the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Chris-Roberts Ozongwu, the state would spend “N5 billion for repositioning of lakes.” These include Opi lake. Iheneke lake, Nike lake, Ani-Ozalla lake, Nwachi Iyi-Umuaguinyi lake, Ahuruma-Adu Ngene/Ukwu Ngene Una Deep black lake Ehuhe.

He said that the completion of the International Conference Centre (ICC) Hotel would full N5 billion while N4 billion was set aside for repositioning of waterfalls located at different parts of the state. The waterfalls include, Awhum waterfall, Iyinzu waterfall, Nwonwo waterfall, Awgu, Opi waterfalls, OpiOzom/Osum waterfalls, Elugwu Akwu Oji-River, as well as Ezimo Cave, and Ngwo Pine forest, limestone Cave and waterfall.

In addition, N3 billion is to be spent for construction of water and amusement park at different locations across the state, N3 billion for designation and upgrading of Enugu State Museum at the old legislative assembly, Enugu, while N2.5 billion would be spent for completion of tourist/film parks.

The state has also embarked on the revitalisation of long abandoned recreational parks in the capital city. Recently, the hitherto decapitated Ngwo Park, Uwani, came alive to embrace of residents who have been yearning for leisure parks.

The iconic Presidential Hotel Enugu, which had been moribund for years, has been rehabilitated and upgraded to function as a five star hotel, while the ICC Hotel has reached over 80 per cent completion and would soon grace the skyline of the capital of the Coal City state.

In engaging in the development of its tourism sector, Enugu has set a goal of becoming a foremost tourist destination in Nigeria, attracting over two million visitors every year. The magnetic pull on tourists is expected to be exerted by well-developed natural sights, hospitality events, and cultural festivals.