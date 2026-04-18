Don’t Assume Office Yet, ADC Warns Newly Elected Executives 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Apparently to avoid being caught with technical and legal implications of the several ongoing court cases against its congresses and national convention, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has told its newly elected state executives and other officers to stay off office for now.

The party insisted that the current leadership remains firmly in charge until the transition is formally completed.

The move is aimed at averting confusion and a possible power tussle, as the party insists on a clear, orderly handover process, with inauguration fixed for May 12, 2026, or any later date it may officially announce.

The clarification came in a statement yesterday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

According to Abdullahi, “The tenure of all newly elected state executives and other party officers shall not commence until the expiration of the tenure of the current executives and their formal inauguration by the party on May 12, 2026, or on any later date that may be officially communicated.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all existing executives remain the duly recognised officers of the party until the completion of this constitutional transition process,” the party said.

It also put incoming officials, especially at the state level, on notice against actions that could stir tension or create parallel lines of authority within the party.

“Accordingly, all newly elected executives, particularly at the state level, are advised to take note and desist from any action, representation, or conduct that may contravene this clear constitutional directive or create confusion within the Party structure,” the ADC said.

The party reaffirmed that it will stick strictly to its rules as the transition unfolds.

“The ADC remains committed to orderliness, discipline, and strict adherence to its constitution and democratic processes,” it added.