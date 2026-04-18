Chery Signals Major Expansion into Nigeria’s Commercial Vehicle Market, In Strategic Talks With Local Partner Carloha

Bennett Oghifo

The commercial vehicle segment of Nigeria’s automotive industry may be on the verge of significant growth as Chery, one of China’s leading automobile manufacturers and exporting champion for 23 consecutive years among all Chinese passenger vehicle manufacturers, considers a strategic expansion of its commercial vehicle portfolio in the country.

This development was disclosed by Mr. Kim Luo, Country Director, Passenger Cars at Chery International, during a high-level business visit to Carloha Nigeria, the authorised distributor of Chery vehicles in Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Kim noted that the company’s growing footprint in Nigeria—driven by the increasing acceptance and rapid market penetration of its passenger vehicle lineup—has created a strong foundation for further investment. He emphasised that Nigeria remains a key strategic market for Chery’s long-term growth in Africa.

“The Nigerian market has shown remarkable potential and resilience. The positive reception of our passenger vehicles has given us the confidence to explore deeper investments, particularly in the commercial vehicle segment, where we see strong demand and growth opportunities,” he stated.

The proposed expansion is expected to introduce a range of durable, high-performance commercial vehicles tailored to meet the unique needs of Nigerian businesses, from logistics and transportation to construction and enterprise operations. This move aligns with Chery’s global vision of delivering innovative mobility solutions across diverse markets.

Carloha Nigeria, which has played a pivotal role in establishing the Chery brand locally, welcomed the development as a significant milestone for the Nigerian automotive landscape. The company reiterated its commitment to deepening its investment in Nigeria through expanded operations, enhanced after-sales support, and customer-centric initiatives.

Mr Sola Adigun, Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria, remarked:

“This planned expansion underscores not only Chery’s confidence in Nigeria but also our shared commitment to contributing meaningfully to the growth of the automotive sector. We are proud to be at the forefront of this journey, bringing world-class automotive solutions closer to Nigerian consumers and businesses.”

Carloha currently offers a variety of Chery passenger vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, and Pickup trucks, in ICE, hybrid, and full-electric models. It also offers the industry-acclaimed CarlohaCare 6-6-7, which represents a 6-year warranty, 6 years free service and a 7-day repair promise for all Chery sedan and SUVs purchased from Carloha.

Industry analysts suggest that increased participation by global automotive players like Chery could catalyse growth across the value chain, stimulate job creation, and improve access to modern, efficient transport solutions in Nigeria.

As Nigeria continues to position itself as a hub for automotive innovation and investment in West Africa, the collaboration between Chery International and Carloha Nigeria signals a strong vote of confidence in the country’s economic potential and the future of its mobility ecosystem.

Chery is a globally recognised automotive brand headquartered in China, known for its innovation, quality engineering, and expanding international presence across passenger and commercial vehicle segments. Chery has been the export champion among all Chinese passenger vehicle manufacturers for 23 consecutive years.

Carloha Nigeria is the official distributor of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, committed to delivering premium automotive products and services while driving growth in the local automotive industry.