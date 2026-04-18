Annual Feast of Praise 2026 Kicks Off Wednesday 

The Feast of Praise 2026 edition is set to kick off with an earth-moving revival set to hold on Wednesday and Thursday April 22 and 23, 2026.

The icing on the cake, which is the soul lifting and re-awakening night, Praise Night, will hold on Friday April 24, 2026.

To celebrate the 12-year milestone, the 2026 edition is set to break new grounds with a multi-day schedule designed to take the message to the streets before returning to the sanctuary.

Adding to the momentum of this year’s landmark celebration, the mandate has secured a strategic partnership with UfitFly, a leading destination management company.

As a premier travel firm, UfitFly’s collaboration ensures that the global audience expected at the anniversary will benefit from professional logistical support, further elevating the “bigger and better” vision for the festival.

The anniversary celebrations are scheduled to kick off on April 19th with a massive street evangelism.

The venue of the three-day event is the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Mountain of Covenant District Headquarters, Alhaji Yekini Tadese Street, Ahmadiya Bus stop, Lagos.

A lot of anointed men of God and gospel artistes are expected to minister at the annual event.

Leading the pack are guest ministers, Bishop Tunde Bamgboye and Prophet Israel Ogundipe (Genesis Global) and the Assembly Pastor CAC, Mountain of Covenant District Headquarters, Alhaji Yekini Tadese Street, Ahmadiya Bus stop, Lagos.

Other men of God are Prophet Clement Oyewobi, and Rev. Sope Rufus.

Gospel artistes that will be ministering at the event include Remilekun Amos, Bola Discovery, Mr. Gbera, Funke Joseph (Dominion voice), Dayo Emmanuel and Hornsmen, Nike Akilapa and Odunayo Akintomide.

Talking to journalists about the event, the host Evangelist Gbenga Daodu said the theme of this year’s Praise Night is ‘Give thanks unto the Lord for He is good and His mercy endureth forever Ps.107:1’, adding that: “In everything, the Bible says, we should give praise to the Lord, no matter what we are passing through.”

He added that the Praise Night has grown in leaps and bounds, “and by the grace of God, it will continue to expand, drawing more perishing souls to God and nourishing souls that have already surrendered their lives to God”.

He said the revival will kick off at exactly 5pm daily, while the Praise Night will kick off by 8pm.