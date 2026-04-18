Amaechi: Why I Want to Be Nigeria’s President

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has explained his motivation for seeking the presidency in 2027, declaring that his deep understanding of Nigeria’s challenges and track record in public office make him the right candidate to lead the country.

Amaechi, who spoke on a television programme monitored yesterday, said his decision to run is driven by conviction that he possesses the experience and capacity needed to fix the nation’s problems.

“I don’t care who else is running. I’m running because I’m a Nigerian candidate. Because I know the Nigerian problem. And I can solve the Nigerian problem,” he said.

The former governor of Rivers State pointed to his record in government, particularly in infrastructure development, as evidence of his competence.

He highlighted achievements in the rail sector and port development during his tenure as minister, noting that these projects demonstrated his ability to deliver on critical national needs.

He also asserted that he had contributed to tackling insecurity while in office, adding that his performance distinguishes him from other aspirants ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Amaechi, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu, arguing that economic conditions have deteriorated and that Nigerians are grappling with widespread hardship.

“Everybody is suffering, everybody is looking for food to eat. People can’t buy fuel, can’t travel. The airlines are threatening to increase the cost of transportation; everything is skyrocketing,” he said.

He further questioned the President’s performance on key campaign promises, particularly in the power sector.

“For Christ’s sake, President Tinubu does not have the right to speak, he doesn’t. He promised power and said if he doesn’t give power, they should not vote for him. Nigerians are waiting to vote him out,” Amaechi added.

Beyond economic concerns, Amaechi alleged efforts to weaken opposition forces, stressing the need for democratic institutions to function independently.

“Whether free, fair or not free, if we are on the ballot, President Bola Tinubu will lose the election. The problem is he does not want a strong candidate on the ballot,” he stated.

Amaechi is one of several prominent figures within the ADC positioning for the 2027 presidential race.

Other key opposition figures include Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Nasir el-Rufai, and Rauf Aregbesola.