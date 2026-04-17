  • Friday, 17th April, 2026

UK Government Explains Presence of Its Officials at ADC National Convention

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), has declared that the presence of its officials at the national convention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was part of standard diplomatic practice.

FCDO said the UK will continue to support credible, inclusive, and peaceful elections in Nigeria through cooperation aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and electoral processes.

FCDO, which stated this while defending its action following reports that a three-member delegation from the British High Commission attended the convention of the ADC held in Abuja on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, said diplomatic missions regularly engage with a wide range of political and civic actors, including political parties.

The ADC had announced that a three-member delegation led by the Political Secretary at the British High Commission, Thomas Samson, and a Nigerian staff member, Damilola Oyedele attended its convention.

According to FCDO, “Officials from the British High Commission, like other international missions, are invited to and routinely attend a range of events and meetings, including those hosted by political parties.

“Attendance of these events reflects the UK Government’s commitment to and engagement with the democratic process in Nigeria,” it said.

The UK did not however, explicitly confirm or deny the presence of its representatives at the ADC national convention.

While diplomatic missions often maintain contact with multiple political stakeholders, including opposition parties, attendance at such event are usually not made too obvious particularly at party conventions.

The ADC has however attracted several high-profile political figures from across party lines.

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