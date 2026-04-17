TOS Group CEO Named Associate in 2026 Tutu Fellowship Cohort

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The Founder of TOS Foundation Africa and Chief Executive Officer of TOS Group, Chief Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche, has been chosen as one of 27 outstanding African leaders from across the continent after a rigorous and highly competitive selection process that attracted hundreds of nominations.

Her emergence reflects an impressive track record of leadership, steadfast dedication to public service, and significant contributions to good governance, institutional development, and Pan-African strategic leadership within Nigeria and beyond.

Positioned at the crossroads of enterprise, governance, media, and institutional reform, she heads TOS Group, a diversified, purpose-led conglomerate with interests spanning media, philanthropy, real estate, hospitality, and energy while championing a bold, women-focused political empowerment agenda.

Under her leadership, the Group has grown into a results-driven enterprise ecosystem, comprising TOS TV Network, a digital-first Pan-African media platform; TOS Foundation Africa, a social impact organisation promoting political inclusion, education, and economic empowerment; NatSu Global, a cross-border real estate and media investment firm; Lezeanoo Services Ltd., a major participant in Nigeria’s energy sector; and NOLA Restaurant and Lounge, a high-end hospitality brand.

The Tutu Fellowship Programme, organised by the African Leadership Institute, is widely recognised as one of Africa’s leading leadership development initiatives, focused on identifying and nurturing high-potential leaders driving meaningful change in their respective sectors.

As an Associate, Chief Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche will become part of an esteemed network of changemakers dedicated to promoting ethical leadership and sustainable development across the continent.

Announcing the 2026 cohort, the African Leadership Institute stated that the selected Associates reflect the depth and diversity of leadership talent across Africa, reaffirming the programme’s commitment to strengthening their capacity as drivers of positive and transformative impact throughout the continent.

The recognition highlights the exceptional standard of leaders chosen and reinforces Chief Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche’s alignment with the programme’s mission to cultivate impactful, values-based leadership.