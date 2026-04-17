SAHCO Takes Operations to Ogun Airport, Gets Government Backing

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has reaffirmed its leadership in Nigeria’s aviation industry as the sole ground handling service provider at the commissioning of the newly completed Gateway International Airport at Iperu, Ogun State Airport by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The historic commissioning marks a significant milestone in the development of aviation infrastructure in Nigeria, positioning Ogun State as a strategic hub for passenger and cargo operations. SAHCO’s appointment as the exclusive ground handler underscores its reputation for operational excellence, safety standards, and world-class service delivery.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of SAHCO, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, expressed pride in the Company’s role in supporting the successful launch of the airport. He noted that the opportunity to serve as the sole ground handling partner reflects the trust placed in SAHCO’s capabilities and its consistent track record in delivering efficient and reliable aviation services across the country.

“This milestone further reinforces SAHCO’s commitment to supporting the growth of Nigeria’s aviation sector through continuous investment in modern equipment, skilled personnel, and innovative service solutions. Being selected as the sole ground handler at such a landmark event highlights our readiness to deliver seamless operations at new and existing airports nationwide,” he stated.

Afolabi also went on to emphasise that with partnership with Allied Air, a Nigerian owned Cargo Airline of repute, SAHCO was poised to provide efficient cargo operations to boost seamless cargo processing, particularly for time-sensitive and high value goods at the modern warehouse complex for both import and export. This is expected to significantly drive capacity, especially for agriculture, manufacturing and e-commerce.

SAHCO played a critical role during the commissioning, providing comprehensive ground handling services including ramp handling, passenger facilitation, cargo handling and operational support, ensuring a smooth and successful event.

The commissioning of the Ogun State Airport is expected to boost regional connectivity, stimulate economic activities, and open new opportunities for trade and investment.