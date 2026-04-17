Offa Bank Robbery: Kwara Govt Slams 20-count Culpable Homicide Charge against Saraki, Ahmed, Two Others

• Court fixes June 4 for arraignment

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Kwara State Government has officially filed a 20-count charge against former Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed over their alleged arming of top suspects convicted in the tragic Offa armed robbery incident of April 2018.

Those charged alongside Saraki and Ahmed included Ahmed’s Chief of Staff, Yusuf Abdulwahab, and another aide, Alabi Olalekan.

Upon conviction, the two former governors of the state and other defendants could be handed the maximum death sentence.

The long awaited trial with charge No: kWS/114C/26 came after the Court of Appeal upheld the conviction of the suspects, including Ayo Akinnibosun, who had confessed during trial to being a hit man of Saraki’s political dynasty.

The charge dated April 9, 2026 was filed by Attorney-General of Kwara State, Ibrahim Sulyman, and would be served on the defendants on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Saraki and the other defendants were specifically charged with culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy, among others, and would be arraigned before Hon. Justice Haleemah Salman of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin, on June 4.

It would be recalled that vehicles and some exhibits traceable to the crime scenes were recovered from Kwara State Government House and a government ministry in 2018 and same were used as exhibits, leading to the conviction of the suspects.

Although Saraki had denied knowing Akinnibosun, the two had been seen together in photographs taken during the wedding of Saraki’s child. Akinnibosun and his gang members also escorted Saraki to Offa on a condolence visit following the same bank robbery.

Akinnibosun’s proof of evidence already filed before the court read, “The two Ak47 rifle in my possession was given to me by the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kwara State Hon. Yusuf Abdulwahab (third defendant) two days toward the congress election.”

He also stated, “I head a group of political thugs working for Senator Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Kwara State Fatai Ahmed. He usually gives me money to share to my boys and recently he gave me a Toyota Lexus 300 Jeep with the name of Senator Saraki as number plate. The last money he gave me was N500,000.

“I also know some of the other political thugs who are in Kwara Central with guns and who are sponsored by Senator Bukola Saraki, namely Alhaji Alawo, Alhaji Dona, and Alhaji Jawondo. All the above mentioned political thugs are also armed with rifles. I know about this because we are all working for the Senate President.”

Akinnibosun said he was called to join Saraki for the Offa condolence visit after the robbery by one Samson Bada.

“I then drove my Lexus Jeep and left to pick Arrow and Adex-Adeola so we can leave together,” he added.

In his proof of evidence before the court, Yusuf Abdulwahab, the then Chief of Staff, admitted to giving Akinnibosun the Lexus Jeep as well as other groups.

Abdulwahab also said Akinnibosun and his group members visited Government House occasionally to discuss their empowerment and that the vehicle gift was at the instance of the then government.

In count one, the defendants were accused of having, on or about April 5, 2018 at Offa, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired among themselves to do an legal act, to wit, commit armed robbery in the premises of Guarantee Trust Bank Plc, Offa branch, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Offa branch, Eco Bank, Offa branch, and Union Bank Plc, Offa branch. The alleged offence contravenes Section 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act. CAP R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and Punishable under Section 1(2) of the same Act.

In count two they were also alleged to have on same date above, while armed with guns and explosives, robbed the staff and premises of Zenith Bank Plc, Offa branch, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act. CAP R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

In count seven, the prosecution claimed that the defendants had on April 5, 2018, at Offa, Kwara State, committed culpable homicide punishable with death by causing “the death of AP/NO. 117312 ASP PELEMO JULIUS (DECEASED) by shooting him with gun and with the intention of causing his death and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code, CAP. P4, Laws of Kwara State, 2006.”

Count eight reads, “That you OLUBUKOLA A8UBAKAR SARAKI, ABDULFATAH AHMED, YUSUF ASDULWAHAB, ALABI OLALEKAN, AYOADE AKINNIBOSUN (now a convict}, IBIKUNLE OGUNLEYE (now a convict), ADEOLA ABRAHAM (now a convict), SALAWU AZEEZ (now a Convict) and NIY! OGUNDIRAN (now a convict) on or about April 5, 2018 at Offa, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did commit culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of AP/NO. 126726 INSP. OKE KAYODE (DECEASED), by shooting him with gun and with the intention of causing his death and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code, CAP. P4, Laws of Kwara State, 2006.”

Count nine read, “That you OLUBUKOLA ABUBAKAR SARAKI, ABDULFATAH AHMED, YUSUF ABDULWAHASB, ALABI OLALEKAN, AYOADE AKINNIBOSUN (now a convict}, IBIKUNLE OGUNLEYE (now a convict), ADEOLA ABRAHAM (now a convict}, SALAWU AZEEZ (now o Convict) and NIYI OGUNDIRAN (now a convict) on or about April 5, 2018 at Offa, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did commit culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of AP/NO. 155130 INSP. OANJUMA YUSUF (DECEASED), by shooting him with gun and with the intention of causing his death and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code, CAP. P4, Laws of Kwara State, 2006.”