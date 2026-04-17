  • Friday, 17th April, 2026

Mutfwang Meets Former Governors, Moves to Restore Peace and Unity in Plateau State

Nigeria | 21 seconds ago

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has held a meeting with former governors and key stakeholders as part of renewed efforts to tackle insecurity and rebuild unity across the state.

The closed door session, which took place at the Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, brought together former governors Simon Bako Lalong, Jonah David Jang, Joshua Chibi Dariye, Ambassador Fidelis Tapgun, and former military administrator Rear Admiral Samuel Bitrus Atukum (retd).

Senior government officials and other influential leaders were also in attendance.

According to the information shared by the governor and Government House sources, the meeting extensively reviewed the state’s security situation, particularly the recent wave of violent attacks in rural communities that have led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

Participants deliberated on the welfare, unity and overall development of Plateau residents, with a shared concern over the persistent instability in some localities.

They resolved to work collectively to end the violence by promoting sustainable peace, strengthening inter community trust and encouraging harmonious coexistence.

The leaders also agreed on the need to pursue justice for victims of attacks and to establish stronger frameworks that reflect the values of courage, discipline, hospitality and patriotism for which Plateau people were known.

Part of the resolutions reached included rebuilding fractured relationships among communities and restoring confidence as a foundation for long term peace.

Mutfwang described the engagement as a significant step toward addressing the security challenges confronting the state.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring Plateau’s identity as the “Home of Peace and Prosperity,” adding that the outcomes of the meeting would translate into concrete actions in the coming weeks.

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