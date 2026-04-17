PDP: Our Dilemma With Supreme Court Case, Urges Abia to Reject the Ruling APC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Boniface Okoro in Umuahia





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tanimu Turaki, has emphasised the dilemma and implications of the Supreme Court case before the party.

The supreme court has fixed April 22 for the definite hearing of the appeal by the Turaki-led party against the judgement of the Court of Appeal in March this year.

Speaking in an interview with news men, the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong of the party, said, “If the Supreme Court upholds the judgment of the Court of Appeal simplicita, it will mean that there is a Peoples Democratic Party without leadership.

‘’This is because the composite judgment of the Court of Appeal recognises the suspension of key dramatis personae on the other side, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Karumudeen Ajibade, and the rest.

‘’However, if the Supreme Court says, ‘We allow the appeal,’ then it means the main PDP as an opposition, led by Turaki, can then present candidates,” Ememobong explained.

He added that, ‘’There is a philosophical underpinning you must appreciate. We have bent over backward to say, ‘Let’s reconcile.’

‘’However, you cannot reconcile with an unwilling party. Do you understand? Because that unwilling party has a ‘supernatural hand’ helping them in everything.

‘’So, we are now before the Supreme Court. Whatever the Supreme Court decides will have a significant impact on the PDP. If the Supreme Court upholds the judgment of the Court of Appeal simplicita, it will mean that there is a Peoples Democratic Party without leadership.

‘’This is because the composite judgment of the Court of Appeal recogniases the suspension of key dramatis personae on the other side—Anyanwu, Ajibade, and the rest. Being suspended—and I have seen today that Anyanwu has now appealed the judgment against him—there is currently no stay of execution on that suspension.

‘’Therefore, if the Supreme Court says simplicita that they uphold the judgment of the Court of Appeal, there will be a political party without leadership. That leads to the answer to your question: it means the PDP may not be able to present candidates.

‘’However, if the Supreme Court says, ‘We allow the appeal,’ then it means the main PDP as an opposition, led by Turaki, can then present candidates. That’s why I needed you to appreciate the journey and the pillars upon which this rex…”

Reacting to a comment credited to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike that “Anyone who wants to join us should come and beg, we can work something out,” Ememobong said, “Exactly, which is why you should interrogate that boast. You should also look at the concept of the ‘ultimate beneficiary.’

‘’That faction has unashamedly, as an opposition party, stated they are supporting the president. This is a concept very strange to democracy.

‘’While there can be opposition alliances, when the opposition is supporting the incumbent, it is… perhaps Claude Ake, when he spoke about Afro-centric democracy, did not envisage this.”

Reject APC, We Must Not Import FG’s Failures into Abia, PDP Warns Abians

Meanwhile, the PDP in Abia State has called on the people of the state, and by extension Nigerians, to reject the APC at the polls in 2027, saying Abia must not import failures of the federal government into the state.

Chairman of the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee faction of PDP in Abia State, Ikpegbu Emeka-Yellow, who made the call in Umuahia, yesterday, ata press conference, suggested that other opposition parties, including the ruling Labour Party, should team up with PDP to uproot APC.

Emeka-Yellow, during the Press Conference, said, “A government that has failed to improve the lives it’s citizens in 11 years cannot be trusted with even one more day in Office,” stressing that APC has reduced governance to” media spin, while real issues affecting citizens are ignored.”

Explaining why APC should not be allowed to gain a foothold in Abia through the 2027 general elections, he said: “Under no circumstance should Abia fall into the hands of APC, as they are ganging up against the development strides going on in Abia State now.

“A vote for APC is a vote for hardship, stagnation and regression. We must not import the failures of the federal government into our state.”