FCSC To Conduct CBT For Shortlisted Candidates Soon, Says Olaopa

The Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) Prof. Tunji Olaopa has assured shortlisted candidates for recruitment that a computer-based test (CBT) will soon be conducted for them .

Olaopa gave the assurance in a statement he personally signed at the weekend.

He said that his statement had become necessary to dispel online comments that the CBT has been jettisoned as recruitment has already been done.

Dismissing the comments as frivolous and unfounded, Olaopa said that measures had been put in place for the CBT to be conducted for the shortlisted candidates.

According to him, what is left is the adequate provision of resources to support the process. He added that as soon as the needed resources were made available, the CBT would hold.

Giving further clarifications, Olaopa said that the Commission only conducted interviews for persons with qualifications in the sciences, technical & vocational subjects, mathematics and engineering-based subjects in response to a request from the Federal Ministry of Education that was in dire need of these categories of teachers in Federal Unity Schools.

Noting that the exercise has not jeopardised the expected CBT, he urged shortlisted candidates to remain calm and anticipate official communication from the Commission on the recruitment.