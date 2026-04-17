Jega: Eschew Desperation, Our Nation’s Democracy at Risk Without Urgent Reforms

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has urged political actors to eschew desperation and embrace issue-based campaigns ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Jega, who spoke as a guest lecturer at the second International Conference organised by the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Federal University Dutse (FUD), stressed that leadership should be anchored on integrity, competence and a clear vision for national development.

Delivering a lecture titled: “Challenges of Nation Building in the 21st Century,” the former INEC boss represented by Dr Basiru Musa Makarfi, warned against placing personal ambition and partisan interests above the nation’s peace, unity and democratic values.

He said: “As we approach another electoral cycle, politicians must abandon the ‘do-or-die’ approach and commit to democratic ideals. Elections should not be a battleground, but a process for choosing leaders of character and proven capacity.

“Nigerians must also rise to the occasion by electing credible candidates individuals with integrity, accountability, and a demonstrable commitment to public service. Leadership is a trust, and those entrusted with it must prioritise the welfare of the people.”

Jega emphasised that good governance thrived where leaders possessed honesty, transparency, respect for the rule of law, and the ability to unite diverse interests for collective progress.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of FUD, Ahmad Muhammed Gumel, represented by the University Librarian, Ahmed Mohammed, commended the keynote speaker and other resource persons for their thought-provoking contributions.

He called on Nigerians to embrace unity, patriotism and shared responsibility as critical drivers of sustainable development.