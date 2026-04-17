Minister: Discipline, Accountability, Respect for Human Rights Must Remain Cornerstone of Policing

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, has emphasised that discipline, accountability and respect for human rights must remain the cornerstone of policing in Nigeria.

He called on stakeholders across the policing sector to collaborate towards transforming the Nigeria Police Force into a professional, responsive and citizen-focused institution that commands respect both at home and abroad.

The minister spoke during the formal unveiling and handover of the Nigeria Police Regulations (Amendment) 2026 to key actors within the country’s policing ecosystem.

He described the new regulations as more than a policy instrument, noting that they symbolise a renewed commitment to professionalism, discipline, transparency and adherence to the rule of law.

Gaidam underscored the importance of an updated and comprehensive regulatory framework, stressing that modern policing demands alignment with global best practices, democratic ideals and the expectations of Nigerians.

“These Regulations are therefore designed to provide clear operational guidelines, strengthen institutional accountability, and enhance service delivery across the Force in line with President Bola Armed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda on effective policing.

“This ceremony marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to reposition the Nigeria Police Force into a modern, accountable, and citizen-focused institution,” he said.

To the Inspector General of Police and the leadership of the Force, he added the successful implementation and operationalization of these regulations rests largely on your shoulders.

According to him, “I urge you to ensure that these guidelines are not only disseminated widely but are also strictly adhered to at all levels of command. Discipline, accountability, and respect for human rights must remain the cornerstone of policing in Nigeria.”

Addressing the Police Service Commission, the minister highlighted its critical oversight responsibility in ensuring faithful implementation of the regulations, particularly in areas such as recruitment, promotion and discipline within the Force.

He also acknowledged the role of the National Human Rights Commission, noting that its continued engagement would be vital in monitoring compliance and protecting citizens’ rights.

“As we formally hand over this document, let it serve as a call to action for all stakeholders. Reform is not an event but a continuous process. The success of these Regulations will ultimately be measured by the extent to which they improve policing outcomes, enhance public trust, and contribute to national security,” he said.

In his remarks, the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, described the development as a major milestone.

He noted that the regulations, pursuant to Section 138 of the Police Act, 2020, establish a clear framework for professional, accountable and rights-based policing.

Disu assured that the Nigeria Police Force would move swiftly to implement the provisions through force-wide dissemination, integration into training and operational systems, and strict enforcement across all commands and formations.

He added that accountability would remain central to the process.

Also speaking, Head of the Police Reform Secretariat, Professor Olu Ogunsakin, said the gazetting of the regulations effectively bridges the gap between the Police Act, 2020 and operational realities, marking a transition from policy formulation to practical implementation of reforms.

In a goodwill message, Resident Representative of UNDP Nigeria, Elsie Attafuah, described the handover as a significant step in Nigeria’s efforts to build a modern, professional and people-centred police service.

She explained that the Nigeria Police Regulations provide the operational framework necessary to fully realise the provisions of the Police Act, 2020.

“They modernise internal governance, clarify command and accountability structures, strengthen disciplinary and oversight mechanisms, and reinforce human rights and gender-responsive policing. Importantly, they establish clearer standards for training, professionalism, and service delivery – key pillars for a police service that earns and sustains public confidence,” she said.

The Nigerian Police Regulations 2025 were signed in November 2025 and subsequently gazetted in February 2026, in line with Section 138 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020.