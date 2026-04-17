Lekki Port, Chinese Consulate to Deepen Capacity Development through China Training

Oriarehu Bonny

The management of Lekki Port, promoters of Lekki Deep Seaport, in collaboration with the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, has strengthened its human capital development efforts through an international training programme in China for selected staff to enhance technical capacity, operational efficiency, and global best practices in port management.

A Knowledge Sharing Session, which was held in Lagos provided an opportunity for participants who recently participated in the training programme to share how the experience has broadened their perspectives and equipped them with practical knowledge that can be applied to enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation at Lekki Port.

Speaking at the Knowledge Sharing Session, the Managing Director of Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, expressed his appreciation to the Chinese Consulate for their continued support and for providing valuable training opportunities that have significantly enhanced the capacity and exposure of Lekki Port’s workforce.

Qiang noted that the training programme reflects Lekki Port’s commitment to public-private partnerships, cross-cultural exchange, and continuous workforce development to meet evolving industry demands while deepening global partner relationships.

“At Lekki Port, collaboration is at the core of our business model, and cultural exchange is a key part of that commitment. We will continue to promote initiatives like this to strengthen our operations and global outlook. We will continuously send our people for such training in the future,” he said.

In her remarks, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Yan Yuqing, explained that the initiative reflects China’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation through knowledge exchange and capacity building, with Nigeria playing a key role as a strategic partner.

Yuqing added that the programme is designed not only to expose participants to China’s development and culture, but also to create a platform for mutual learning and stronger institutional ties.