Lagos: APC Denies Plan to Impose Aspirant

Segun James

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected “malicious publications” alleging plots to impose candidates in the party ahead of the party’s primaries.

The party, in a statement by the state chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, insisted that there’s nothing to the allegations, saying “We state without equivocation that there is no plot, no clandestine meetings, and no predetermined list of candidates as falsely alleged.

“These claims are baseless, mischievous, and designed solely to create the false impression of crisis where none exists.”

Ojelabi stressed that, it was unfortunate that certain elements, “unable to advance their ambitions through legitimate party channels, have now resorted to the tired tactics of propaganda, blackmail, and anonymous media sensationalism.”

Such antics, according to him, would neither intimidate the leadership of the party nor derail its established democratic processes.

“The Lagos APC is by this statement formally putting security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and all relevant democratic stakeholders on notice regarding the activities of fifth columnists and political mischief-makers who are engaged in clandestine moves aimed at unnecessarily destabilizing and overheating the polity.

“These actors, through orchestrated falsehoods and deliberate attempts to manufacture tension, seek to create an atmosphere of distrust and apprehension where none should exist. Their actions are clearly designed to undermine public confidence in the party’s transparent processes and to provoke avoidable political anxiety.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Electoral Act as amended is crystal clear on the lawful process for the emergence of candidates for the coming elections. The Lagos APC remains fully guided by the provisions of the law, the constitution of our party, and the duly issued guidelines of the national leadership.

“We have made our position abundantly clear: where consensus cannot be reached through broad consultation and mutual agreement, there shall be direct primaries. This position is settled, lawful, and non-negotiable. Absolutely nothing will change that.

“No amount of sponsored misinformation, subtle blackmail, media propaganda, or clandestine scheming will alter the party’s firm commitment to due process and internal democracy.

“The Lagos APC remains a disciplined and institution-driven political family founded on consultation, inclusiveness, and respect for democratic norms. The voice of duly registered party members remains supreme, and that voice shall find full expression through duly sanctioned democratic mechanisms.

“We, therefore, urge our members and the general public to disregard the antics of faceless groups and political opportunists whose stock-in-trade is false alarm and manufactured controversy.

“Let it be clearly understood that internal democracy will prevail, due process will be upheld, and the collective will of our members shall remain the ultimate determinant of candidate emergence,” he concluded.