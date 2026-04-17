ITF, CTIN to Train 100,000 Artisans in Nationwide Construction Skills Programme

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Cement Technology Institute of Nigeria (CTIN) are set to launch an ambitious national skills development programme aimed at training 100,000 artisans across the country to strengthen Nigeria’s construction sector.

The initiative, which will run in phases, will provide training in key construction trades including masonry, carpentry and joinery, tiling, electrical installation, Plaster of Paris (PoP), and plumbing and pipe fitting.

The programme will be formally launched on April 21, 2026, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, with top government officials and industry leaders expected to attend.

Among the dignitaries scheduled for the event are the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, who will serve as special guests of honour.

Also expected are major figures in Nigeria’s industrial landscape, including the Chairman of Dangote Group and President of CTIN, Aliko Dangote; Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu; Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Lafarge Cement, Lolu Alade Akinyemi; and the Director General of the ITF, Dr. Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Dr. Ogun described CTIN as a critical partner in strengthening Nigeria’s cement and construction ecosystem.

He said the collaboration represents a strategic intervention to address the widening skills gap in the construction industry.

He noted the programme aligns with the ITF’s mandate to equip Nigerians with industry relevant skills that enhance productivity, employability and national development.

Dr. Ogun also highlighted the urgency of the initiative, citing the rising cases of building collapse across the country. According to him, poor workmanship, inadequate training and substandard construction practices have contributed significantly to the problem.

He said the ITF–CTIN partnership would help address these challenges by equipping artisans with modern technical competencies, promoting adherence to industry standards and fostering professionalism within the sector.

The Director General added the programme would complement the ITF’s flagship Skill Up Artisans (SUPA) scheme by enhancing training modules, exposing trainees to modern construction techniques and promoting best practices in cement application and structural integrity.

He explained the collaboration would improve the employability and earning potential of SUPA beneficiaries by aligning their skills with industry expectations, while also increasing their visibility within the construction value chain.

Dr. Ogun said the initiative would support certification and continuous professional development for artisans, ensuring they remain competitive in an evolving construction environment. Ultimately, he noted, the programme is expected to improve the quality of construction projects nationwide and boost public confidence in the sector.

He added that the partnership would deepen capacity building, promote the adoption of modern construction techniques and contribute to Nigeria’s broader economic growth agenda.