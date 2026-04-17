FG Graduates Another Batch of 744 Ex-Combatants, Victims of Violent Extremism

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The federal government has graduated no fewer than 744 ex-combatants and victims of violent extremism who successfully completed the six-month compulsory deradicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme at the DRR Camp, Mallam Sidi, in Gombe State.

With this development, the government said the total number of rehabilitated ex-combatants, now referred to as clients, has risen to over 3,000 since the programme was established a decade ago.

The latest batch which graduated on Thursday, was drawn from five geopolitical zones across Nigeria, as well as participants from neighbouring West African countries and the Sahel.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for Special Batches 7/2024, 8/2025 and Classified Batch 1/2025 at the Sports Arena of the DRR Camp, Operation Safe Corridor, Mallam Sidi, the Chairman of the National Steering Committee of Operation Safe Corridor and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyode, clarified the initiative is not an amnesty programme for radicalised extremists.

Represented by the Director of Special Operations Force, Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral Kabiru Tanimu, the CDS said the programme reflects Nigeria’s conviction that while kinetic operations are necessary to neutralise threats, sustainable peace depends on addressing the root causes through deradicalisation, disengagement and reintegration.

“Today, we are witnessing the outcome of that belief as 744 individuals who once stood on the fringes of conflicts are now being given a structured pathway back into the society.

“This is not a reward but a deliberate strategy to reduce violence, weaken extremist recruitment, and promote long-term stability.

“To the graduating students, let me speak directly to you. This program has given you an opportunity for reflection, for a change, and for a new beginning.

“You are returning not just to your communities but to a responsibility to live peacefully to contribute meaningfully and to reject all forms of violence and extremism. Nigeria is giving you a second chance. Do not waste it,” he said.

The CDS reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to securing the country through both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

In his remarks, the Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Brigadier General Yusuf Ali, described the initiative as a strategic response designed to address the human dimensions of insurgency.

He explained that while military operations continue to degrade threats, it became necessary to create a structured pathway for disengagement, rehabilitation and reintegration for those willing to renounce violence.

“Over the past months, these clients have undergone a comprehensive program that includes psychosocial support, vocational training, religious reorientation, civic education, and behavioral transformation.

“This process is not merely about disengagement. It is about building and rebuilding identity, restoring values, and preparing individuals to return to society as responsible citizens.

“Graduating here today are individuals who, at one point, had normal lives. They have their dreams. They have visions and aspirations. However, due to circumstances beyond their control, many were abducted, coerced or drawn into the complexities of conflict, thereby losing the opportunity to pursue their dreams and aspirations. Some were victims of manipulation, others of force, and many of circumstances beyond their control. But today marks a turning point.”

Also speaking, Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, said the programme underscores the federal government’s commitment to peacebuilding.

Represented by his Special Assistant on Security Matters and Intergovernmental Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Musa, the governor urged the graduates to embrace the opportunity as a fresh start.

“You’ve been given a second chance do not take it for granted. Go forward and become responsible law abiding and productive citizens who will contribute positively to your community and the nation at large,” he said.

Similarly, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, represented by the North-East Zonal Director, Mr. Suleiman Abdullahi, said the successful completion of the programme demonstrates the impact of collaboration, strategic planning and commitment to national unity.