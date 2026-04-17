FG Cracks Down on Fake Ambassadors, Criminalises Unauthorised Use of Diplomatic Titles

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has moved decisively to protect the sanctity of Nigeria’s diplomatic system, declaring the unauthorised use of ambassadorial titles a criminal offence punishable under the law.

Raising the alarm over what it described as a disturbing rise in impersonation and fraudulent conferment of diplomatic ranks, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said the development has exposed the country to reputational risks and international embarrassment.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, Ebienfa warned that only the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, possesses the constitutional authority to appoint and accredit ambassadors, stressing that any individual or group claiming otherwise is acting illegally.

He described as “worrisome” the activities of unscrupulous persons and organisations that confer ambassadorial titles on themselves or unsuspecting members of the public, often for financial gain or social influence.

According to him, such practices have no basis in Nigerian law or international diplomatic conventions and amount to outright impersonation.

“The ministry has observed with grave concern the increasing trend of individuals usurping diplomatic titles and fraudulently presenting themselves as ambassadors. These actions are illegal and undermine the credibility of Nigeria’s foreign representation,” he said.

Ebienfa listed common violations to include the unauthorised use of titles such as ‘Ambassador’ and ‘Diplomatic Envoy,’ the issuance of fake diplomatic passports and identity cards, as well as the circulation of counterfeit vehicle number plates bearing official insignia.

He cautioned Nigerians against accepting such titles from unofficial bodies, warning that those who parade themselves as ambassadors based on such conferment are committing a criminal offence and risk prosecution.

In a key clarification, the ministry noted that while individuals may be appointed as brand ambassadors for commercial or promotional purposes, such recognition does not confer any legal or diplomatic status on them.

“Brand ambassadors remain what they are—representatives of products or services. They are not entitled to adopt or prefix the title ‘Ambassador’ to their names in a diplomatic sense,” he emphasised.

To enforce compliance, Ebienfa disclosed that the ministry is working closely with relevant security and regulatory agencies, including the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to identify, arrest, and prosecute offenders.

The crackdown will also target the production and use of fake diplomatic documents and unauthorised number plates.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving the integrity of Nigeria’s diplomatic service, warning that any act capable of misrepresenting the country on the global stage will not be tolerated.

“The Federal Government will continue to take firm actions against individuals or groups whose activities bring Nigeria into disrepute. The integrity of our diplomatic system is non-negotiable,” he said.