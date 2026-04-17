FCCPC’s Airtime Borrowing Ban Puts the Squeeze on Poor Nigerians

Sunday Ehigiator

Millions of Nigerian telecom subscribers have been left stranded following the abrupt suspension of airtime and data borrowing services, a development that has triggered widespread outrage and exposed the heavy reliance of low-income users on the now-disrupted *303# shortcode.

The service, offered by major telecom operators, has been unavailable for several days, triggering widespread complaints on social media platforms, where users described the disruption as a major setback, particularly for low-income earners who rely on the facility for emergency communication needs.

Findings indicate that the suspension of the service was not a unilateral decision by telecom providers but rather a response to regulatory directives issued by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

A letter dated April 2, 2026, addressed to one of the telecom operators, directed an immediate cessation of services related to the Digital, Electronic, Online, or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations (DEON) 2025, citing non-compliance with provisions requiring engagement only with FCCPC-approved service providers.

The Commission warned that failure to comply would attract enforcement actions, including penalties under existing laws, and mandated operators to provide written assurances of compliance by mid-April.

Industry sources suggest that the directive effectively forced telecom companies to suspend airtime credit services, including the popular *303# feature, to avoid sanctions.

The development has sparked criticism from consumers and stakeholders, many of whom argue that the FCCPC’s action has disproportionately impacted vulnerable Nigerians who depend on the service as a financial cushion.

Observers also note that the directive did not originate from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the sector regulator, raising concerns about overlapping regulatory authority and the potential for policy inconsistencies within the telecommunications space.

However, in a significant legal twist, the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN) secured an interim injunction against the FCCPC at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

In Suit No. FHC/L/CS/760/2026, Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa restrained the Commission from enforcing the DEON Consumer Lending Regulations pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit. FCCPC-_15.04.2026.pdf

The court order bars the FCCPC, its agents, or representatives from implementing or giving effect to the regulations until the case is resolved.

Despite the court’s intervention, the airtime borrowing services remain suspended as of press time, leaving millions of subscribers uncertain about when normal service will resume.

Stakeholders have called for urgent regulatory clarity and a coordinated approach among government agencies to prevent further disruption, as pressure mounts on authorities to restore the service and address consumer concerns.