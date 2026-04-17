Diezani to UK Court: I Was Ready to Go to Jail

• Denies owning UK properties, blames NNPC leadership for $1.3bn oil deal crisis

•Says ‘the oil belongs to Nigeria, not me’

Wale Igbintade





The trial of Diezani Alison-Madueke resumed on Day 20 at the Southwark Crown Court, with the former Nigerian petroleum minister mounting a detailed defence marked by denials of personal enrichment, explanations of her official decisions, and a dramatic assertion that she was prepared to face jail alongside others over actions taken during her tenure.

Proceedings opened with a brief legal exchange before the jury was ushered in, as the trial judge declined to entertain a defence-related document, as he said it was not material to the issues before the court and fell within his discretionary powers.

A defining moment of the day came when Alison-Madueke addressed a juror’s question arising from earlier testimony, particularly concerning her interactions with Nigerian oil trader, Kola Aluko.

Explaining a recorded conversation played in court, Alison-Madueke said she had told Aluko she was willing to go to prison along with others implicated in the matter because, as minister, ultimate responsibility rested with her.

She said the statement was made in the context of claims that Aluko possessed incriminating material and was intended to convey accountability rather than culpability.

The former minister also addressed concerns over her decision to meet Aluko, despite being aware of alleged threats against her life.

She clarified that the threat was not made directly by Aluko but conveyed through a third party, and that she, nevertheless, proceeded with the meeting because it was her duty as petroleum minister to resolve issues surrounding Nigeria’s oil sector.

She told the court she had reported the matter to relevant security agencies, including Department of State Services (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Alison-Madueke stated that she had adequate protection, adding that the meeting took place in London where she felt secure.

She maintained that she was not someone who could be cowed by threats, suggesting that her willingness to confront such situations may have contributed to her current predicament.

Alison-Madueke gave further insight into what she described as a major discrepancy in the scale of financial exposure linked to oil transactions.

She told the court she initially believed the liability involved was about $200 million, only to later discover it had risen to approximately $1.3 billion.

She said the situation should have been addressed at the level of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) before escalating to her office, maintaining that the Group Managing Director at the time had claimed ignorance of the issue.

She also disclosed that she sought approval from then President Goodluck Jonathan to remove the NNPC chief.

A significant portion of the proceedings focused on allegations that several high-value properties in the United Kingdom were acquired for her benefit.

Alison-Madueke firmly denied ownership or beneficial interest in the properties, insisting they belonged to business associates, including Aluko and others.

She acknowledged visiting some of the properties and offering interior design advice, citing her background in the field, but maintained that her involvement did not extend beyond that.

Alison-Madueke told the court there was no question that any of the properties were bought for her and described them, instead, as corporate guest houses occasionally used for meetings, denying ever residing in them permanently.

She also distanced herself from the lavish lifestyle of certain oil traders, particularly Aluko.

She recounted being embarrassed when defending him in conversations with prominent Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote, especially after claims about the ownership of a yacht were allegedly disproved.

She emphasised that such displays of wealth undermined Nigeria’s image and placed undue pressure on government officials, insisting the oil in question belonged to Nigeria and not to her personally.

The former minister further addressed her relationship with businessman Igho Sanomi, stating she severed ties with him after discovering irregularities involving companies linked to him.

She told the court that contracts associated with those entities were cancelled and that subsequent messages from Sanomi appeared to be attempts to regain her favour.

The defence relied on this line of evidence to suggest that many operational decisions within the oil sector did not reach ministerial level, indicating a degree of separation between her office and certain transactions.

In a more personal segment of her testimony, Alison-Madueke revealed she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in early 2015, which required extensive chemotherapy and surgical interventions.

She said the illness contributed to her departure from Nigeria shortly before the end of the administration, adding that she underwent months of treatment and was later arrested in 2015 after completing chemotherapy.

Addressing financial management issues, she defended her role in pushing for cost-saving measures during official trips to London, citing hotel bills running into tens of thousands of pounds for short stays as justification for advocating the use of rented apartments instead.

Although she said the proposal initially faced resistance within NNPC, it was eventually adopted as policy in 2014.

Following the day’s testimony, the court heard further legal arguments after the jury was dismissed, including discussions on documentary evidence and witness arrangements.

In a notable development, the judge approved a defence request for certain witnesses to testify remotely from Nigeria, a move that appeared to surprise the prosecution.

The court is expected to hear a Section 8 application and a hearsay application as proceedings continue.