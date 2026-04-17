Akpabio Urges Global Shift from War to Development, Calls for Stronger UN Roles

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called for an urgent global shift from war to development, urging parliaments across the world to rise as defenders of peace, justice, and humanity amid escalating international tensions.

Akpabio made the call while addressing delegates at the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), where he stressed that the growing wave of conflicts across regions underscored what he described as a deeper “crisis of leadership.”

Speaking on the theme, “Nurturing Hope, Securing Peace and Ensuring Justice for Future Generations,” the Senate President said the time had come for the global community to abandon destructive tendencies and redirect resources toward development and human advancement.

“It is time to turn from destruction to construction and redirect the instruments of war toward the work of development,” he said.

He noted that the gathering took place against the backdrop of mounting global instability, with conflicts stretching across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, thereby testing the resilience of nations and international institutions.

Drawing from Nigeria’s own experiences in conflict management and nation-building, Akpabio described legislatures as “the first hope of the masses” and “the conscience of the people,” stressing their pivotal role in promoting peace, equity, and justice.

“I bring you warm greetings from the resilient people of Nigeria—a nation that has learned that peace is not inherited; it is built, defended, and sustained,” he stated.

The Senate President warned that no part of the world was immune to instability and urged a collective commitment to multilateralism and democratic values as essential tools for addressing global crises.

Highlighting the devastating human toll of wars, he said the true impact of conflicts went far beyond casualty figures, leaving behind shattered families and displaced communities.

“This is not merely a crisis of security—it is a crisis of leadership. Might must not be mistaken for right, and weakness must never justify injustice,” Akpabio declared.

He called on the IPU to play a more decisive role in strengthening global governance structures, particularly the United Nations, and to amplify the voices of vulnerable nations in global decision-making processes.