Niger’s Monthly IGR Hits N5bn

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Following the exploitation of new revenue sources, Niger state Internally Generated Revenue revenue has hit an average of N5 billion monthly from its previous N600 million mark.

According to the Executive Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service Alhaji Mohammed Etsu, the achievement was also attributed to “the outcome of sustained institutional reforms initiated at all levels by the Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago administration, part of which includes deliberate investment in human capital development”.

Disclosing this at .a Leadership Retreat Organised for workers of the organisation in Suleja on Tuesday, Etsu declared “Over time, in the last four years, we have been able to pilot the affairs of this organisation to an above average level compared to where we met it.

“And empirically, I could just state that at the time I came into office, the average collections on a monthly basis was N500 million to N600 million per month “

He argued further that the agency’s improved performance reflects a strategic focus on strengthening staff capacity, noting that revenue generation in a complex public sector environment requires more than systems and policies.

The leadership retreat Etsu asserted was designed to reinforce ethical standards within the agency, particularly given the sensitive nature of revenue administration where trust and accountability are critical adding that

the training also seeks to address systemic gaps in integrity, leadership conduct and block revenue leakages which often undermine efficiency in public revenue institutions.

“By instilling ethical values among staff, the agency aims to deepen public confidence and enhance compliance across all revenue streams,” he said.

Etsu told participants at the retreat that ethical leadership remains central to sustaining the agency’s growth trajectory, and that the credibility of tax administrators directly influences citizens’ willingness to meet their obligations.

The Executive Chairman also told the participants that “as revenue administrators, our integrity directly shapes public trust” adding that “without that trust, we cannot fulfil our mandate to the state government”.

Participants at the retreat were drawn from the 25 local government area offices of the service.