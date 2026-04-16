Isi-Uzo Council Chairman Hails Gov Mbah’s Security Milestones

The Chairman of Isi-Uzo LGA, Hon. Obiora Obeagu, has hailed Governor Peter Mbah’s achievements in the security sector as unprecedented in the history of Enugu State.

Barr. Obiora Obeagu stated this on Wednesday when he played host to the Forest Guards of Enugu-East Senatorial zone extraction at the Council headquarters, Ikem.

The guards were among the Enugu State security personnel recently trained by the Governor Peter Mbah administration.

Obeagu noted that the governor’s heavy investments and landmark achievements in the security and infrastructure sectors such as the abrogation of the illegal sit-at-home, establishment of the Enugu Command and Control Centre, the Distress Response Squad (DRS) Unit, and the Enugu State Security Trust Fund.

He also named the construction of the 21.7 kilometre Ogbete-Agu Mgbuji road to open up the farm settlements, procurement of security patrol vehicles and digital surveillance systems, among others, which he said had remarkably improved security in the state.

The Isi-Uzo Council Chairman particularly praised Mbah for strategically overhauling the Enugu State Forest Guards security architecture.

He stated that the Governor’s appointment of Dr. Akinbayo O. Olasoji, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rtd), as Commander, Enugu State Forest Guards, proved that he is not only a detribalised Nigerian but a leader who has a knack for excellence.

The Isi-Uzo Council Chairman thanked the Forest Guards personnel for making themselves available for the job, urging them to reciprocate the governor’s heavy investments in their training by constantly showing abiding commitment to their duties.

Barr Obeagu further told the Forest Guard Security personnel that they were part of government whose primary purpose is the security and welfare of the people.

“I urge you to shun absenteeism and dereliction of duty, which not only shortchanges the system, but endangers the lives and properties of our people, who are also our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters, he added.

Barr. Obeagu promised to continue to partner with Governor Peter Mbah and work with the Forest Guard and other security agencies to constantly improve on security the state.

The over 500 Forest Guards of Enugu-East Zone, who converged at Isi-Uzo Council headquarters extoled Hon. Obeagu’s commitment to security, while also thanking him for his sincere mentorship and great hospitality.