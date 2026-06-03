Legend Internet Reassures Investors amid Expansion-driven Earnings Pressures 

Kayode Tokede

The investors in Legend Internet Plc have been reassured of stronger future earnings prospects as the company continues to expand its infrastructure, strengthen liquidity, and maintain a resilient equity base, despite weaker earnings recorded in its unaudited six-month results ended in January 2026.

The broadband and digital services provider posted a negative earnings position of N99.34 million for the six-month period, ended in January, compared with a profit position recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Chief Executive Officer, Legend Internet, Aisha Abdulaziz assured stakeholders that the company remains focused on long-term growth and operational sustainability, noting that recent investments in network expansion and digital infrastructure are expected to strengthen service delivery and support future profitability.

“We are building for the future, and while short-term earnings may reflect the weight of our expansion strategy, the underlying fundamentals of the business remain strong. Our investments in fibre infrastructure, technology, and operational capacity are positioning

Legend Internet for improved performance, stronger cash generation, and sustainable shareholder value in the periods ahead,” Abdulaziz said.

Analysts noted that the earnings decline was largely driven by aggressive expansion spending, elevated administrative costs, and one-off adjustments rather than deterioration in core business fundamentals.

Revenue stood at N220.55 million during the period, supported by contributions from Legend Fiber, wholesale bandwidth services, customer premises equipment (CPE) sales, and Legend Pay operations. Although revenue moderated compared with the previous comparable period, the company continued to deepen its infrastructure footprint with additional investments in fibre network assets. Capital expenditure rose during the period as property, plant, and equipment increased to N3.25 billion from N3.20 billion in July 2025. The company invested an additional N50.49 million in network infrastructure expansion, reinforcing management’s commitment to long-term subscriber growth and service quality enhancement.

The company also recorded a notable improvement in liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents rising sharply to N165.5 million from a negative position of N28.3 million previously.. Despite short-term profitability pressure, shareholders’ funds remained robust at N2.55 billion as of January 2026, underscoring the strength of the company’s balance sheet.

Total equity has grown steadily from N2.58 billion in 2023 to N2.84 billion in July 2025 before moderating following dividend payments, prior-period adjustments, and the current period earnings decline.

Industry observers believe the company’s expanding fibre infrastructure could position it advantageously as broadband penetration and digital connectivity demand continue to rise across Nigeria. Legend Internet’s fibre infrastructure alone carried a book value of over N2.44 billion at the end of the review period, highlighting the scale of its long-term asset base.

The company’s management maintained that its financial risk management policies, foreign exchange controls, and liquidity oversight structures are designed to support operational sustainability and long-term value creation for shareholders.