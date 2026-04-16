LP National Convention: House Deputy Spokesperson, Agbese, Heads Media, Publicity Committee 

Major opposition political party in Nigeria, the Labour Party (LP), has announced the appointment of the Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, as the Chairman of the Media and Publicity subcommittee of the forthcoming national convention.

This was contained in a comprehensive convention planning committee list released on Thursday by the Chairman, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, who represents Isiala Ngwa South/Isiala Ngwa North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Labour Party had earlier scheduled its national convention for April 11, 2026, but later rescheduled it to hold April 28 in Umuahia, Abia State.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Adviser on Media to the Interim National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, in March, while postponing the ward, local government and state congresses, as well as its national convention, cited the need to allow broader participation in its ongoing membership re-registration exercise.

But in another statement announcing the rescheduled national convention, which was co-signed by the convention secretary, Salisu Mohammad, the party said Agbese’s appointment and those of others to serve in various subcommittees, was in sync with the decision of the national leadership and according to the party’s constitution and extant laws.

“Sequel to the decision of the national leadership of our great party to conduct the 2026 elective congresses and national convention, and pursuant to the extant resolutions of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party, the Labour Party Constitution 2019 (as amended) and the guidelines for the 2026 congresses and national convention, the leadership of the Convention and Congresses Central Committee, acting under the authority of the NEC and in exercise of its vested mandates, has constituted the following subcommittees and approved their membership composition,” the circular read.

Hon. Agbese and his committee members are expected to: publicize the convention activities nationally and internationally; manage press accreditations and media relations in liaison with accreditation committee; coordinate live broadcast, streaming, information center and customized live interview stage.

The media and publicity subcommittee is also expected to: handle social media communication and engagement campaigns; document convention proceedings in collaboration with rapporteurs, programmes

committee and the LP designated secretariat staff members and officials; as well as perform any other duties as assigned in support of the subcommittee’s mandate for the success and wider propagation of the proposed national convention.

Those to serve in the same subcommittee with Agbese are Hon. Ekeoma Ferdinand (Alternate Chairman), Hon. Prince Okey, Hon. Dodo Okafor, Hon. Enemenka, Mrs. Victoria Kalu and Agnes Lolo, member, Jesse Ukachukwu, Dr. Muttaqa Yushau, Lanre Fadahunsi, Ure Abazie and Dr. Ayu Olowu; while Ken Asogwa and Hon. Ukoha Njoku are to serve as Secretary and Assistant Secretary, respectively.

Agbese, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, had during the week of adjournment in March, announced his official defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the major opposition Labour Party.

The House deputy spokesperson cited the protracted crises in Benue APC which has left stakeholders irreconcilable, as major reason for dishing the APC, while reiterating his continuous support for the Renewed Hope transformative agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Agbese has since taken over the leadership of the Labour Party in Benue State.