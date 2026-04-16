Road Infrastructure is Critical Driver of Economic Growth, Improved Connectivity, Says Peter Eze

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Commissioner representing Enugu State at the Federal Character Commission, Hon. Peter Eze, has reiterated that road infrastructure is a critical driver of economic growth and improved connectivity, noting that efficient road networks are essential for facilitating trade, easing the movement of people and goods, and improving access to key services such as education and healthcare.

He added that sustained investment in road development supports local economies, strengthens rural-urban linkages, and ultimately enhances livelihoods while accelerating national development.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Eze reinforced this position, emphasising that road infrastructure remains central to economic expansion and social progress.

He further stressed that improved connectivity would boost livelihoods and open up rural areas for greater development.

Eze also pointed to practical examples of this approach, noting that the far-reaching infrastructure drive of Governor Peter Mbah is already yielding visible results at the grassroots, particularly with a 2.5-kilometre road project linking three rural communities in Enugu State which is nearing completion.

Highlighting the project, he attributed its execution to the governor’s deliberate and sustained investment in infrastructure across the state.

Eze, who chairs the commission’s Committee on Works, Transport and Aviation, explained that the road connects the Aji, Isiugwu, and Ufodo communities in Igboeze North Local Government Area, extending access towards neighbouring Kogi State.

He noted that the development is expected to significantly ease movement to farms, schools, and local businesses.

According to him, the project aligns with the administration’s broader focus on roads, education, and healthcare, adding that Mbah’s commitment to infrastructure has set a standard that other public office holders are now encouraged to emulate.

“The governor has demonstrated a clear commitment to development, particularly in road infrastructure. Those of us at the federal level are drawing inspiration from that vision to support our communities,” he said.

Providing an update on progress on the road, Eze disclosed that construction has reached an advanced stage, with the first kilometre nearing completion.

Asphalt laying, he said is expected to commence soon, after which the project will move towards commissioning.

He further noted that the road is being constructed with well-designed drainage systems to enhance durability and address erosion challenges in the area.

Eze clarified that the project is not personally funded but facilitated through official government channels, leveraging his office to attract federal intervention to the community.

Residents of the benefiting communities have welcomed the development, describing it as timely given the longstanding challenges associated with poor road access, particularly for farmers and traders.

He added that the project forms part of a growing list of infrastructure initiatives under Mbah’s administration, which continues to prioritise road construction as a key pillar of its development strategy in Enugu State.