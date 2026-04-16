Excitement As Bayelsa Students Receive Scholarships from PINL

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

More than 600 undergraduate and postgraduate students from federal, state and private universities were filled with joy on Thursday as they received their scholarship funds from Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The beneficiaries, comprising male and female students from the pipeline host communities of the Trans National Pipeline (TNP) secured by PINL, were part of the firm’s scholarship initiative worth N2 billion for 1,500 graduates and undergraduates.

During the presentation of the scholarship cheques to the beneficiaries, PINL’s General Manager of Community Relations and Stakeholders Engagement, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, emphasized the company’s commitment to the education of its host communities, with a focus on human capital development.

Mezeh highlighted the importance of local surveillance, economic inclusion, transparency and trust in fostering long-term stability and sustainable development.

He expressed PINL’s readiness to support stakeholder engagement and infrastructure protection for a peaceful and prosperous Niger Delta.

He said: “Where communities are empowered, infrastructure is protected; and where infrastructure is protected, a nation’s prosperity is secured. This principle continues to guide our operations and engagements at PINL.

“We are pleased to formally announce that: the Women Empowerment Grants Disbursement has officially commenced. This marks a significant milestone and directly addresses concerns raised during our previous engagement.”

Several students, including Albert Lazarus and Kenos Samuel from the Niger Delta University (NDU), expressed gratitude for the scholarship, noting how it would enhance their academic performance and alleviate financial challenges.

They pledged to excel in their studies and contribute to protecting the company’s pipelines.

The students, in various disciplines such as civil engineering and procurement and logistics management, shared their aspirations to excel academically and become valuable professionals in the future.

They expressed profound appreciation to PINL for the scholarship opportunity.