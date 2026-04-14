Ndume to Tinubu: Step Up Efforts to Secure Release of Over 400 Abducted Ngoshe Residents

• Seeks urgent federal presence in the area

• Says displaced residents are anxious to return home

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has made an appeal to President Bola Tinubu to step up efforts to secure the release of over 400 abducted residents of Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The affected residents, mostly women and children, were abducted last month by members of Jama’atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda’Awati Wal-Jihad (JAS), a faction of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The insurgents destroyed the entire community and the military posts there during the attacks and abductions.

The Borno South senator, who made the appeal on Monday, while speaking with newsmen, declared, “It is appalling that those of us in authority at the federal level have not met the expectations of our people in fulfilment of this sacred duty of securing lives and property, as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“We call on the federal government to take urgent and prompt actions to secure the release of over 400 residents of Ngoshe in captivity,” Ndume said.

He recalled that the military had since recovered the community from the terrorist groups.

The ranking senator, therefore, urged the federal government to complement the Borno State government in the resettlement of the displaced residents, who were willing to return to the community considering the military presence.

He said, “It is on record that the Nigerian Army had since recovered Ngoshe from the insurgents and now occupy it. Those who were lucky to have escaped from their villages now seek refuge in Pulka.

“We appeal to President Bola Tinubu administration to set machinery in motion for the reconstruction of Ngoshe community, which has been totally destroyed by the insurgents.

“The federal government should urgently support the Borno state government that has already released N100 million for immediate reconstruction, resettlement and rehabilitation of Ngoshe.

“The president should mandate its agencies, like National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and the Ministry of Housing to move into Ngoshe community to support the state government.”

Ndume stated, “From my interactions with the people, they have indicated their willingness to go back to Ngoshe immediately and live in improvised tents before their houses are re-built in Ngoshe. The people really want to go back and live in camp in Ngoshe; instead of Pulka.”

He commended “the gallantry of men and officers of the Nigerian Army who had exhibited unusual patriotism as they remain resilient not to surrender to the evil activities of the insurgents amid the inadequacies of the federal government to meet their expectations in terms of Training; Equipment; Ammunitions & Motivation(TEAM).”

Ndume, a former Chairman of Senate Committee on Army, tasked the international community, particularly the United States of America, to beam their searchlight on the three black spots in Borno State: Sambisa Forest, Mandara Mountains, and Lake Chad region axis acknowledged as haven for terrorists from where they always launch their attacks on innocent citizens.

He stated, “We urge the Nigerian Armed Forces supported by United States Army to ensure that its actions are sustainable, not intermittent until the terrorists have been wiped out.

“Finally, I want to reiterate my advocacy on the adoption of what I call the TEAM. It means Training, Equipment, Ammunitions and Mobilization of the Nigerian Armed Forces to ensure maximum output from them.”

Ndume further reiterated his call on Tinubu to walk his talks on his last November declaration of emergency on security.

According to him, “That proclamation which earned applause of Nigerians has since lost steam. Insurgents and bandits who got the message and receded had since returned to continue their attacks on helpless citizens.

“The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should reinvigorate its proclamation to convince Nigerians that this country will no longer be a safe haven for terrorists.”