Atiku: Why I Cannot Trade Words With ‘Disrespectful’ Kashim Shettima

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has said he could not bring himself to a level where he would engage in trading words with Vice President Kashim Shettima, whom he described as lacking respect and cultural value.

Speaking on BBC Hausa service, Shettima had challenged Atiku to provide a “scorecard” of his achievements.

Specifically, regarding projects executed in Northern Nigeria during his 1999 to 2007 tenure, while vowing to continue throwing political jabs at him ahead of 2027.

Reacting, Atiku dismissed these challenges as “disrespectful,” refusing to respond to them

Atiku, who stated that he would not engage Shettima in a public exchange, stressed that respect and decorum were important values and culture that were well-observed in Northern Nigerian (Arewa).

“I cannot answer Kashim because he is disrespectful and that is not the attitude of an Arewa person.

“I am senior to Shettima in age, longer years of experience in public service and in nearly everything which placed me far ahead of him in different positions,” he said.