After Being Denied Venue, ADC Settles for Rainbow Event Centre for Its Convention

• Wike refutes claims he denied opposition use of Eagle Square

Chuks Okocha and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC),has concluded to hold its National convention at the National Rainbow Event Center in Garki today , 14 April 2026.

The party was denied two venues without any cogent reasons despite making early arrangements, according to sources.

First, it was alleged that the Abuja Transcorp Hilton Hotels, which was initially approached, turned down the ADC request to use its facility.

Sensing sabotage, the ADC kept the Rainbow Event Center under wrap as its definite venue.

The last National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party was held at the same venue.

Located adjacent the the Nigerian Police Force Headquarters, the event center will host the second NEC meeting of the ADC and its forthcoming national convention .

THISDAY gathered that the ADC leadership has communicated the venue to state chapters with the caveat not to escalate it.

The ADC has been in a battle of survival against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and has approached the Supreme Court for intervention.

The INEC National Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, had de-recognised the David Mark leadership of the ADC.

INEC said its decision was on the basis of an Appeal Court pronouncement that ordered status quo ante-bellum be maintained.

Sources said the ADC has officially written the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, for police protection, the Director of State Services and the Comptroller of Civil Defence Corps.

It was gathered that while the venue was being quietly decorated moderately for the event, the ADC intended to fully move in, in the early hours of today.

Meanwhile, Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike has dismissed claims by the ADC that it was denied the use of Eagle Square for its convention, describing it as baseless.

Wike, who spoke to journalists yesterday during project inspection, accused the opposition party of attempting to gain public sympathy.

The ADC had through Kola Ologbondiya, alleged the party was denied access to both Eagle Square and the Moshood Abiola National Stadium for its national convention, despite efforts to obtain approval from the relevant authorities.

He said the party wrote to Wike, seeking permission to use Eagle Square, adding that, although the letter was acknowledged, no official response had been received.

He also alleged that several privately owned event centres in Abuja equally spurned the party’s requests over fears of possible government backlash.

But Wike categorically insisted that the FCT Administration had not received any formal application from the party in question.

Wike said: “We do not deny access; these events actually generate revenue for the government. Who denied them? Such claims are their usual attempt to gain public sympathy.

“I saw a letter the David Mark faction of ADC claimed they wrote to the FCT Minister, on April 7, 2026. Is office of the FCT Minister in charge of Eagle Square? The answer is NO. It is the Abuja Investments Company Limited.

“But as usual, they won’t know who exactly to applied through because they aren’t serious about anything.

“Also, how do you write a letter, seeking the use of a venue SEVEN DAYS to a National Convention, when you are to give INEC 21 Days notice, stating DATE, VENUE and TIME?”

The minister insisted that the use of Eagle Square was subject to due process, to be formalised through application via the Abuja Investments Company Limited, charged with the facility and payment of required fees.

Wike also referenced the Velodrome at Moshood Abiola National Stadium, which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) used for its National Convention. He said the facility was not under the FCT Administration, but the Sports Commission.

“As we speak, no formal application has been submitted to the Abuja Investments Company Limited. When the APC used the venue and PDP used the Stadium Velodrome, they complied with the process. We do not deny anyone access if the rules are followed,” he added.