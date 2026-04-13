Tax Expert: Nigeria Needs Lawmakers with Strong Legal, Financial Expertise

Wale Igbintade

A legal practitioner and tax expert, Olugbuyiro Akindele Akinola, has said Nigeria’s complex socio-economic challenges require legislators with a deep understanding of legal, financial, and regulatory systems, stressing that the quality of lawmaking must improve to address the country’s governance and economic concerns.

Akinola, a part-time Commissioner at the Tax Appeal Tribunal, argued that effective representation in the National Assembly must go beyond routine participation to focus on accountability, fiscal discipline, and measurable impact on citizens’ lives.

He maintained that lawmakers must possess the technical competence needed to interpret complex policies, scrutinise government spending, and design laws capable of driving sustainable economic growth and development, as he declared his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives, seeking to represent Akure North/South Federal Constituency.

He said his decision to enter the race was driven by a desire to strengthen governance through informed legislation and to contribute meaningfully to national development using his professional expertise.

With over two decades of experience, Akinola’s career spans legal practice, taxation, banking, and media.

He is the founding partner at Stonewaters Law Office, where he has handled complex commercial transactions, including cross-border financing, corporate restructuring, and regulatory compliance.

His practice also covers insolvency litigation and matters involving federal securities laws.

Before establishing his firm, he worked with leading law firms such as Olaniwun Ajayi LP and George Etomi & Partners, where he gained extensive experience in corporate and commercial law.

He began his career in the banking sector at Trans International Bank during his National Youth Service before moving into tax practice with Ruku & Associates.

Beyond legal practice, Akinola has contributed to public discourse as a financial journalist with The Comet and The Nation, covering economic and financial issues.

His role at the Tax Appeal Tribunal has further strengthened his involvement in Nigeria’s fiscal and legal system.

The tribunal adjudicates disputes between taxpayers and government revenue agencies, providing him with firsthand experience in interpreting tax laws and public finance frameworks.

He also serves as editor of the Federal Tax Law Reports, a publication that analyses Supreme Court decisions on taxation, reinforcing his reputation as a thought leader in the field.

Although presenting himself as a competence-driven candidate, Akinola has a long history of political involvement.

He was associated with the Social Democratic Party in the early 1990s and later became active in the Alliance for Democracy before joining the All Progressives Congress.

Within party structures, he has held several roles, including serving as Deputy National Legal Adviser to a Presidential Independent Campaign Council.

He also worked as a Senior Legislative Aide to a lawmaker representing Akure North/South Federal Constituency in 2015, giving him firsthand experience in legislative processes.

He further served as Deputy National Legal Director in a presidential campaign council, deepening his involvement in political strategy and national engagements.

Akinola said his campaign would focus on improving legislative quality, strengthening oversight functions, and ensuring that government policies translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

He emphasised that the National Assembly must play a more active role in scrutinising public expenditure and ensuring that public resources are used efficiently.

He also advocated for laws that support business growth, attract investment, and create employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

Observers note that his background in tax and financial law could position him for key legislative committees such as finance, appropriations, and economic planning.

His entry into the race comes amid growing public demand for more effective representation, with increased scrutiny of lawmakers’ performance in constituency development and legislative productivity.

As the campaign gathers momentum, Akinola is expected to intensify engagement with constituents, seeking to demonstrate how his expertise can translate into practical solutions for both local and national challenges.