Officials, Players Arrive  for Sunshine Devt. Tour Q School at Lakowe

The stage is set for the official tee-off of the Sunshine Developmental Tour Qualifying School in Nigeria, as players and officials arrive at Lakowe Lakes Golf Club ahead of the 54-hole competition scheduled to run from today, Monday, April 13 to Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

In a major boost to the administration of this landmark event, Ndung’u David Kitonga and Kihara Benjamin Kuria from the Sunshine Developmental Tour ‘East Africa Swing’ have joined the local organising team at Lakowe. Their presence underscores the importance of this inaugural qualifying school event.

The tournament has drawn a strong field of professional golfers from across West and Central Africa, including players from Ghana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, and host nation Nigeria. Competitors will be vying for top rankings and a coveted pathway to qualify for the main Sunshine Tour, marking a significant step in their professional careers.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Femi Olagbenro, Golf Manager at Lakowe, stated: “The event holds so much promise of pointing the way for the development of professional golf on the corridors of West Africa and will be the lever that opens the doors of global opportunities most players have been hoping for.”

Olagbenro further emphasised Lakowe’s long-term vision, affirming that the Sunshine Developmental Tour Qualifying School is being established as a permanent fixture in the club’s calendar, alongside other progressive initiatives aimed at elevating the standard and visibility of professional golf in the region.

As anticipation builds, all eyes will be on Lakowe Lakes Golf Club, where a new chapter in West African golf is set to unfold.

Man City Beat Chelsea to Turn the Heat on Arsenal

Manchester City took full advantage of leaders Arsenal’s slip-up with a statement 3-0 victory at Chelsea to ignite an enthralling Premier League title race.

Second-placed City scored three times in the second half at Stamford Bridge to cut Arsenal’s lead to six points – with a game in hand – after the Gunners’ shock home defeat by Bournemouth on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s City had been sloppy during the first half, with the brilliant Rayan Cherki striking a first-time effort from the edge of the box straight at Robert Sanchez and Antoine Semenyo’s shot from a similar position deflecting wide.

Elsewhere, the sight of new Tottenham HotspurHead Coach Roberto de Zerbi watching in anguish as captain Cristian Romero walked past him in tears may yet become the lasting image of a season slowly sliding towards the Championship.

De Zerbi’s hopes of a fast start after succeeding Igor Tudor, the madcap experiment of the Croat’s appointment lasting only 44 days, ended brutally as Spurs failed to show any significant response to the Italian’s arrival.

Amid another flatlining display, the tearful departure of De Zerbi’s leader on the field with Spurs 1-0 down with 25 minutes left and on the way to deserved defeat at Sunderlandwas yet another harrowing chapter in this sorry tale of the fall of a giant club.

RESULTS

Premier League

Cry’Palace 2-1 Newcastle

Nottingham 1-1 Aston Villa

Sunderland 1-0 Tottenham

Chelsea 0-3 Man City

NPFL

Shooting 0-0 Kwara

Barau 2-1 Remo Stars

Tornadoes 0-0 Rangers

Enyimba 3-0 Katsina Utd

Bayelsa Utd 0-1 Wikki

Ikorodu City 3-0 K’Pillars

Rivers Utd 1-0 Plateau Utd

Khalifat 3-0 W’Wolves

B’Insurance 1-0 Abia War

TODAY

El-Kanemi v Nasarawa