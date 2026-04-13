FG Opens Application for Second of TVET Programme 

The Federal Government has opened applications for the second cohort of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programme aimed at expanding skills acquisition and job creation for Nigerian youth.

The Federal Ministry of Education disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Folasade Boriowo.

Boriowo quoted the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, as saying that applications for the nationwide skills development initiative commenced on April 13.

Alausa invited interested Nigerians to enrol in the programme, designed to strengthen technical capacity and address unemployment.

He said the TVET programme remained a strategic intervention focused on equipping young Nigerians with industry-relevant skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy.

The minister noted that the initiative aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and reflected the administration’s commitment to expanding access to skills-based education and sustainable livelihoods.

He added that the government was investing in the productive capacity of youth through practical training and recognised certification to create pathways for self-employment, innovation and long-term economic growth.

Alausa further said the ministry was collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism to strengthen training in creative and cultural trades, as part of efforts to harness opportunities in Nigeria’s creative economy.

He explained that the programme would provide six-month and one-year hands-on training in accredited centres across the 36 states and the FCT.

According to him, participants will receive a monthly stipend of N22,500 during the training period and will be awarded nationally recognised certification upon successful completion.

The training areas include construction, information and communication technology, automotive technology, creative media, agriculture, fashion and garment production, cosmetology, tourism and hospitality, catering services and leather works.

The ministry stated that applicants must demonstrate commitment to learning practical skills and maintain full participation throughout the training period.

It added that attendance would be monitored through biometric verification systems, while stipend payments would be tied strictly to compliance with attendance requirements.

Prospective applicants were also urged to provide their National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) during registration.

The ministry encouraged eligible Nigerians to apply through the official TVET portal and take advantage of the opportunity to acquire market-relevant skills for self-reliance and economic productivity. (NAN)