FG, NCDC Partner to Unlock North Central Mining Potential

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has teamed up with the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) to unlock the vast mining potential of the North Central region and increase jobs through mineral processing.

Receiving the management team of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC)in his office, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, disclosed that more than 300 small-scale and artisanal miners have been organized into cooperatives, as part of ongoing persuasive efforts to steer them away from illegal mining and integrate them into the formal sector.

According to him, the Bola Tinubu administration has so far arrested over 300 illegal miners while about 150 including foreigners, are currently undergoing prosecution.

He further disclosed the North Central region has benefitted immensely from the ministry’s local value addition policy as new mineral processing projects have taken off in the region.

According to the minister, through value addition policy, mining is contributing more than $2 billion to the country’s economy as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration continues to develop the regenerative sectors of the economy.

He explained the policy is designed to encourage in-country processing and beneficiation of mineral resources, thereby reducing raw material exportation while boosting industrial growth, job creation, and overall economic diversification.

He assured the president is focused on building enduring legacies, noting the commission stands as one of such lasting institutions.

Alake further highlighted the need for a robust working relationship between the ministry and other development commissions, stressing the critical role of the solid minerals sector in driving broader economic growth.

He assured the commission of the ministry’s total support in delivering on its mandate, while urging its leadership to prioritise strategic collaboration, transparency and effective project execution to maximise impact across the region.

“You have a very critical role to play and note that you are not doing it for the president or the government. You’re doing it for the Nigerian nation. And your own names would also be etched in the sands of time, that when you were there, when you had the opportunity, you made your own contributions.

“This is my own guiding philosophy and your conscience will be clear and you can go to bed in peace. You don’t have to make material acquisition your main focus because materialism is transient, a flash in the pan,” the minister advised.

Earlier, the Managing Director, North Central Development Commission (NCDC), Dr. Cyril Tsenyil, said the visit was meant to seek areas of collaboration between the two institutions.

Dr. Tsenyil noted such partnerships are essential for aligning their efforts, leveraging shared resources, and driving sustainable development initiatives across the North Central region.

While highlighting the region’s rich mineral deposits, the MD proposed the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to drive development in the sub-sector.

The meeting concluded with a commitment by both institutions to establish a technical working committee to drive progress.

The North Central Development Commission (NCDC) is a federal government agency established by law set up to drive development in Nigeria’s North Central region.

The enabling law is the North Central Development Commission (Establishment) Act (2024) under President Bola Tinubu.

The commission focuses on the North Central geopolitical zone, which includes: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja).

The NCDC was created to close this development gap, similar to what agencies like the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) do in their regions.