Tinubu’s N3tn Power Debt Settlement Sparks Hope for Sector Revival

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Hope Alive Initiative has thrown its weight behind the federal government’s decision to settle about N3 trillion owed to electricity companies, describing the move as a bold and potentially transformative step toward rescuing Nigeria’s troubled power sector.

In a statement issued yesterday, the group said the approval by President Bola Tinubu signals a decisive shift in addressing one of the most persistent constraints undermining electricity supply and economic productivity in the country.

For decades, Nigeria’s power sector has been burdened by crippling debt, weak liquidity, and operational inefficiencies, creating a cycle of poor service delivery, low investor confidence, and stalled infrastructure development. Industry operators have repeatedly warned that without urgent financial intervention, the system risked further deterioration.

The civil society organisation said the government’s intervention could mark a turning point.

“This is not just a financial decision; it is a strategic reset for an industry that sits at the heart of national development,” the group stated.

According to the organisation, clearing the huge debt backlog owed to generation and distribution companies would immediately ease liquidity constraints, enable operators to meet obligations across the value chain, and restore confidence among both local and international investors.

Analysts say the move could unlock fresh capital inflows into the sector, long seen as high-risk due to regulatory uncertainties and chronic payment shortfalls. Improved cash flow, they argue, would allow companies to invest in critical upgrades, expand capacity, and enhance service reliability.

The group stressed that stable electricity supply remains indispensable to Nigeria’s industrialisation drive, noting that businesses continue to spend heavily on alternative power sources, significantly raising the cost of production and limiting competitiveness.

“With this intervention, the government has removed a major structural bottleneck. The next phase must focus on translating financial stability into tangible improvements in power supply,” it added.

The organisation also framed the decision as a strong signal of reform intent, urging stakeholders to see it as evidence of the administration’s willingness to confront deep-rooted challenges in the energy sector.

It further noted that a financially viable electricity market could accelerate partnerships, drive innovation, and support the modernisation of ageing infrastructure across the country.

However, the group cautioned that the success of the intervention would ultimately depend on accountability and performance from electricity companies. It called on operators to reciprocate the government’s gesture by improving efficiency, reducing losses, and delivering measurable improvements in service.

While Nigerians continue to grapple with erratic power supply, the organisation expressed cautious optimism that the debt settlement could lay the foundation for a more stable and sustainable electricity sector—one capable of powering economic growth and improving quality of life.

As the reforms unfold, attention will be on whether this unprecedented financial commitment can finally break the cycle of underperformance that has long defined Nigeria’s power industry.