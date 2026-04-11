Terrorists On Rampage in Niger, Kwara, Plateau

• Troops neutralise bandits, recover weapons in major plateau operations

• Amotekun parades 164 suspects, recovers stolen items in Ondo crackdown

• Attacks on troops, Nigerians worry Afenifere

• Bauchi shuts 24 cattle markets in 4 councils

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Laleye Dipo in Minna, Yemi Kosoko in Jos, Fidelis David in Akure, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Fresh waves of violence have gripped Niger, Kwara and Plateau States as terrorists intensify attacks, leaving communities in fear and authorities under pressure to respond swiftly.

In Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, suspected terrorists killed at least five people, razed multiple homes, and abducted several residents in a violent raid on Baga community, marking yet another escalation of insecurity in the region.

Scores of terrorists early yesterday stormed the Nuku community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State killing and maiming innocent villagers.

Also, yesterday, Kwara State Police Command yesterday confirmed an attack on the Police Mobile Force Camp at Nuku Village.

This comes as within the week, many lives and property were destroyed as a result of the growing insecurity in the country.

At the same time, breakthroughs were also registered by the security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

Gallant troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE, working alongside local vigilante groups carried out a series of coordinated clearance operations that led to the neutralisation of several terrorists and the recovery of arms, ammunition, and logistics supplies across parts of Plateau State.

Also, the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, paraded 164 suspects arrested during a week-long clearance operation across the state, in what authorities described as a major crackdown on criminal activities.

As part of measures to address security concerns in the Bauchi State, Governor Bala Mohammed has directed for the immediate suspension of all commercial activities in 24 cattle markets’ operations in Alkaleri, Bauchi, Kirfi and Tafawa Balewa local government areas of the state.

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday expressed worry on the killing of army personnel during an attack on the military base, Benisheikh, Borno State on Thursday.

In Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, Residents said the attack involved a large group of heavily armed men estimated to be over 160 who stormed the community, firing indiscriminately and deploying explosives to destroy houses and other property. The scale and coordination of the assault left parts of the community in ruins, with survivors fleeing into nearby bushes for safety.

THISDAY gathered that during the rampage in Nuku community, a forest guard commander and five of his members were killed by terrorists who destroyed the motorcycles of the forest guards and burnt down several buildings in the community.

Also the patrol vehicles of the police in the area were set ablaze.

The community has been thrown into confusion and panic as a result of the incident leading to villagers running helter skelter in search of safe abode.

A senior police officer with Kaiama Divisional Police Headquarters, Kaiama who confirmed the ugly development said that “We have briefed appropriate authorities on the incident.”

He however advised the residents to remain calm saying that the incident was seriously devastating but God will help us through.”

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday condemned the killing of the five forest guards who tried to repel the midnight attack in Nuku community.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Alhaji Bashir Adigun, the governor commended the bravery and patriotism of the forest guards, which led to neutralising dozens of the terrorists during the unfortunate incident.

The governor said the incident again underscores the threats that the terrorists posed to the local communities and urged the military high command to tweak their strategies in the fight against the terrorists.

“I commend the efforts of the security agencies in this theatre and urge them to do more,” he said.

AbdulRazaq added, “Nothing can truly compensate for the ultimate sacrifice that the fallen guards have made on our behalf. Our sincere condolences go to the families and communities of the forest guards. They will forever remain our heroes.

“We are, nevertheless, committed to supporting their families. I pray that Almighty God repose their beautiful souls and give us victory over these terrorists.”

To contain the growing threat of insecurity, the governor has constituted the Kwara State Security Strategy Committee comprising Kwara-born retired military generals and top security officers.

The committee consists of retired Major General GA Wahab (chairman); Maj. Gen. Yemi Abidoye; Maj-Gen. Abubakar Ndalolo; Rear Admiral Aliyu Lawal; Air Commodore ASA Buhari; AIG Aderemi Opadokun; and Lt. Col. WA Lawal.

Permanent Secretary, General Services, Shuaib Abdulganiyu ,will serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

The governor was scheduled to meet with the committee yesterday for their inaugural meeting.

A statement issued by the Kwara State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer,SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said that the attack happened during the early hours of Friday at the Nuku Village.

The statement read: “‎At about 03:45hrs, bandits launched a coordinated attack on the PMF Camp at Nuku Village where five members of the National Forest Guard were fatally shot by armed bandits and an extensive damage done on a patrol vehicle belonging to police operatives before the PMF personnel in the camp repelled the bandits.

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“‎The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Ojo Adekimi, has expressed deep sympathy to the families of the deceased and condemns the attack in the strongest terms.

“The Command assures residents that tactical and intelligence-driven operations have commenced to track down the perpetrators while continuous monitoring of the situation is ongoing to ensure the safety of residents and prevent further security breaches.

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“‎Members of the public are urged to cooperate with security agencies by providing any useful information that could aid the investigation.”

Meanwhile, Troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE, in the operations conducted under the ongoing offensive push codenamed Operation WUTAN DAJI, targeted terrorist corridors in Daba and Seri villages within Wase and Kanam Local Government Areas.

According to the Military Information Officer of the Joint Military Force, Capt Chinonso Polycarp Oteh troops established blocking positions between Dutsen Zaki and Odare Forest at about 8:30a.m. on 9 April 2026. During the mission, a large group of terrorists on motorcycles was sighted moving along a known transit route. Security forces engaged them with what the military described as “superior and well coordinated fire,” resulting in the neutralisation of 10 terrorists, while others fled into the forest.

In a separate incident, troops responded to an attack on commuters along the Razat–Kafi Abu axis. The attackers reportedly withdrew into nearby hinterlands, prompting a pursuit by security forces. Subsequent cordon and search operations in Suma Suga and Takwok villages, as well as surrounding mountainous terrain, led to further breakthroughs.

Recovered items included three AK 47 rifles, three magazines, eight rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, two motorcycles, and five 25 litre jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) believed to be intended for terrorist logistics. Troops also found a National Identity Card and a photograph linked to suspects, which authorities say will aid ongoing investigations.

The military described the operation as a significant step toward degrading the operational capacity of armed groups in the region. Troops remain on heightened alert and continue to pursue fleeing elements and their collaborators.

The Joint Military Force reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying clearance operations and maintaining dominance over identified flashpoints to safeguard lives and property across Plateau State.

Similarly, the Commander of Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed the arrests of suspects during their parade in Akure, noted that the suspects were apprehended for a range of offences including three cases of suspected kidnapping, 144 breaches of law and order, one rape case, 15 incidents of human trafficking, and one violation of the state’s anti-open grazing law.

Adeleye identified some of the suspects as “Henry (30) and Tunde, arrested in Obasooto, Eyin Ogbese in Owo, as well as Alagbaka and Oloko areas of Akure, for alleged involvement in armed robbery and kidnapping. He added that Husseini (35) was linked to armed robbery, while one Godwin was arrested over alleged murder and rape.

“Other suspects include Azeez (30), accused of arson and escape from lawful custody, alongside Ademola, Imole, and Japhet, aged between 26 and 32, who were arrested for offences ranging from conspiracy and abduction to assault on security personnel.”

The commander further listed Emmanuel (38) and Ibrahim (20), apprehended for conspiracy, breach of peace, and possession of stolen motorcycles. Emeri and Moses were also arrested for allegedly aiding human trafficking and defrauding unsuspecting victims in Akure.

“Similarly, Hassan (24) was arrested for violating the anti-open grazing law and destroying farm produce, while Samson was nabbed for motorcycle theft. A 31-year-old suspect identified as Oke was arrested for burglary and theft of phones and accessories”.

Adeleye also revealed the arrest of another suspect, Emmanuel, who allegedly specialises in burgling homes during religious services. In separate operations, Alabi Ahmed and Victor were apprehended in Itaogbolu, Akure North Local Government Area, for conspiracy and theft.

He said several stolen items, including motorcycles, generators, steel, and iron materials, were recovered from the suspects during the operations.

Commending the Ondo State Government for providing an enabling environment for security agencies, Adeleye noted that joint operations involving Amotekun, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Department of State Services (DSS) have significantly reduced incidents of kidnapping, robbery, and other crimes in the state.

He reassured residents of the agency’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging the public to continue providing timely and actionable intelligence to security agencies.

The Amotekun boss further disclosed that “144 individuals were intercepted while being transported in a trailer concealed under books.” According to him, many of them claimed to be new arrivals from the northern part of the country without any clear means of livelihood.

He explained that such individuals are profiled and escorted back to their states of origin to forestall potential security threats.

On the ongoing registration of commercial motorcyclists, Adeleye revealed that over 15,000 riders across the state’s 18 local government areas have been captured in the database. He added that only certified and accredited riders would be allowed to operate, as part of efforts to distinguish legitimate operators from criminal elements.

Governor Mohammed said the measure was taken in order to checkmate activities of bandits and other criminal elements, and particularly in

addressing security concerns arising from the use of such markets to support criminal activities including rampant cattle rustling, killings, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, facilitation of exchange of weapons and illegal monetary supply, among others.

This was contained in statement signed by Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the state Governor, and made available to journalists yesterday.

“The markets, while in operation, had become tactical targets for criminals who steal livestock, terrorise traders, and disrupt food supply chains, causing significant economic losses which the government views as unacceptable and a threat to sustained livelihood of the adjoining communities.

“While the measure is temporary and will remain in force until significant improvement is achieved, security agencies have been directed to ensure full compliance with the order.

“The local government councils, the traditional rulers of the affected areas including Emirs, District Heads and Village Heads are to take appropriate measures to sensitise their subjects on the measure and also ensure the effective monitoring of the implementation of the order.

“The identified markets based on the LGAs are as follows: Alkaleri; Mansur; Futuk; Ÿalo; Gwana; Yalon Gurza; Kuka; Rimi; Pali; Bokwas; Kwaimawa; Mai – Ari; Gajin Duguri and Maina Ma’aji, in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

“In Bauchi Local Government Area, the only market affected is Liman Katagum while in Kirfi LGA, the markets closed are Lariski, Bara, Sharfuri (night market) Cheledi and Boi.

“In Tafawa Balewa LGA, the affected markets are those of Burga, Bununu, Ball, Kulumbo and Wall.”

Adding its voice to the growing insecurity in Nigeria, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, also decried the attack on a poultry farm in Ondo State, killings and abductions in Plateau, Kwara, Niger and Kaduna states, among others.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, in a statement issued yesterday said that insecurity in Nigeria has increased due to a number of factors such as internal sabotage and complicity among security agencies, complicity between bandits and some locals in given communities, possible sponsorship by foreign interests who set their eyes on Nigeria’s mineral resources as well as possible complicity by political actors.

Ajayi said that the authorities concerned should beam a lot of searchlight on their internal mechanism and the elements listed above

He said, “Reports always have it that bandits usually move into their targets on motorbikes. Since these cyclists are always armed, dressed in a manner that easily shows them as bandits and move in convoys, there are reasons for security agencies to intercept them.”

Ajayi added that drones and other sundry surveillance devices including CCTV do not fail to spot these bandits moving in such convoys.

“The problem has always been the use to which information so gathered was put. Going by the ease with which these bandits carry out their evil acts often without challenge, it means that they have informants, protectors and sponsors among the elements or agents that should tackle them.

“How terrorists struck in the government secondary, Maga, Kebbi state a few hours after the military withdrew from the school as also happened in Woro in Kwara State could be referenced here.

“Thus, it is high time that greater self-examination is done and necessary steps taken if the war against insecurity in Nigeria is to be won,” Ajayi said.

Afenifere added that as part of the measures that can be taken even before state police takes off, suspected backers of bandits could be persuaded to encourage their protégés to submit their weapons as occurred during the administration of late President Yar’Adua – while appropriate sanctions as prescribed by law can be then be invoked on them.