Navy Deepens Ties with Egyptian Navy to Advance Indigenous Shipbuilding Capacity, Maritime Special Operations

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has deepened its ties with the Egyptian Navy to enhance indigenous shipbuilding capacity and strengthen maritime special operations through a strategic engagement under an ongoing cross-attachment programme.

As part of the collaboration, a delegation from the Egyptian Navy Special Forces Brigade was hosted at Naval Dockyard Limited (NDL) in Lagos, where they received briefings on the Dockyard’s capabilities in depot maintenance, ship design, and construction.

According to a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the engagement included technical discussions and guided tours of key facilities, providing a platform for both navies to exchange knowledge and reinforce cooperation in shipbuilding and sustainment.

In a related development, the delegation also participated in intensive joint training exercises with the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service (NNSBS).

The training focused on advanced operational areas such as maritime interdiction, Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS), and hostage rescue operations.

The exercises featured complex tactical scenarios, including coordinated insertions and real-time operational simulations, followed by structured debrief sessions where both sides shared operational insights and best practices.

These combined engagements, the Navy noted, highlight its commitment to building a technologically capable and combat-ready force through strategic partnerships and capacity development.

The initiatives are in line with the vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, to strengthen indigenous capabilities, enhance operational effectiveness, and deepen defence diplomacy.

The Nigerian Navy reaffirmed its commitment to projecting maritime power, promoting regional cooperation, and safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests.