Moroccan Star, Hakimi Regrets Towel Blow-out with Nwabali

Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 semi-final clash against Morocco saw Stanley Nwabali‘s towel taken from him multiple times by pitch-side staff, before the Atlas Lions repeated the feat in the final against Senegal, Soccernet.ng reports.

The former Chippa United goalkeeper denied Hamza Igamane from twelve yards, but it wasn’t enough for the Super Eagles to secure a win. While the same feat happened in the final against Senegal, this time with players like Ismael Saibari getting involved with Edouard Mendy’s towels.

Achraf Hakimi has now cleared the air about the situation that happened at the AFCON, revealing it wasn’t an act to be proud of.

A few weeks ago, CAF announced that Morocco have been crowned winners of the AFCON 2025 tournament, due to Senegal’s staged walk-out at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah.

With the Atlas Lions now African Champions, Senegal filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, while hoisting the AFCON title in their friendly games last month.

Hakimi, however, has come out to clear the air about the clash between the Moroccan players, staff, and other goalkeepers during the tournament.

“They were difficult moments, charged with tension inside the stadium. I don’t feel proud of the image we showed because of the towel incident,” the Paris Saint-Germain full-back told Movistar in quotes revealed by Goal.

“Still, the team presented a good competitive showing. We respected the opponent and the tournament.”

Quizzed about CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of their AFCON title, the former Borussia Dortmund defender said;

“What should happen is currently being assessed, and we hope a decision is taken that serves the interests of African football.

“We hope to get the title because we deserve it, and because you can’t leave the pitch that way,” Hakimi concluded.