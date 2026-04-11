Iwobi Backs Fernandez to Step up After Super Eagles Debut

Arsenal’s reported interest in Emmanuel Fernandez comes as a former Gunners’ forward backs the Rangers defender to thrive at a higher level.

Former Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi has backed Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Fernandez to make the step up after the Rangers defender’s debut with Nigeria, as links with a move to north London continue to gather pace.

Fernandez made his senior bow for Nigeria during the most recent international break and featured for the Super Eagles against Iran and Jordan, scoring against the latter in his first start.

Among those impressed was Iwobi, now with Fulham, who won his 99th cap in the match against Jordan where he also scored before being sent off for violent conduct in the 92nd minute.

He said: “I thought Emmanuel Fernandez was excellent in his first two games. Along with Chibuike Nwaiwu, he showed composure and made a really good impact against a physically demanding opponent.

“He did well and looked very solid.

“It was a good performance. The main thing is that we won because that gives us a confidence boost.”

The praise comes after reports at the start of April claimed that Arsenal were at the front of the queue for Fernandez, with Rangers responding by placing a substantial valuation on the defender.

According to the Peterborough Evening Telegraph, Arsenal lead a group of interested clubs that also includes Everton, Chelsea, West Ham United, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.

The same report says Rangers have put a £35m price on the 24-year-old, a figure that would set a new record for an outgoing transfer from Scotland.

It would be a rapid rise for a player who only joined Rangers from Peterborough for £3.5m last summer, in a deal that runs until 2029.

Peterborough are also said to hold a significant sell-on clause, which would leave them well placed to benefit from any major move.

His progress this season has been difficult to ignore. Fernandez has scored six goals in 27 appearances from centre-back, while also showing he can operate on either side of central defence and fill in at right-back.