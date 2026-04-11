Funso Doherty Declares Governorship Ambition Under ADC 

Oluchi Chibuzor

A former Lagos State governorship candidate, Funso Doherty, has once again declared his intention to contest the 2027 Lagos governorship election under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Doherty made his intention known in Lagos at a well-attended event held at Freedom Park in Lagos, where supporters, party members, and residents gathered from across the state to witness the announcement.

According to him, the declaration, initially scheduled for an earlier date, was delayed following internal party challenges after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) withdrew recognition of the party’s leadership.

Doherty, however, framed the setback as part of a broader struggle against political suppression, noting that his movement remains focused on addressing the real issues facing Lagosians.

Positioning himself as a reform-driven candidate, Doherty criticised what he described as decades of entrenched political dominance in the state, arguing that “despite notable achievements, governance has largely failed to meet the needs of the majority.”

He highlighted rising inequality, inadequate infrastructure, and declining public service delivery as key concerns.

According to him, “Lagos, despite its vast resources and economic importance, continues to struggle with widespread poverty, poor education outcomes, and limited access to affordable housing.”