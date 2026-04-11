Falcon Aero Appoints Moshood Abolade Director in Global Funding Drive

Falcon Aerospace Limited, a leading player in Africa’s business aviation sector, has appointed finance expert, Moshood Bode Abolade, as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

The move comes as the company intensifies efforts to secure large-scale funding and accelerate international expansion across key markets. Falcon Aero is the parent company of private aviation firm, VivaJets.

Abolade is an infrastructure finance and investment professional with experience spanning investment banking, energy and core infrastructure. His appointment is expected to strengthen board oversight and provide strategic financial guidance as Falcon Aero advances its capital-raising and multi-regional growth plans.

Accepting the appointment, Abolade said: “I am honoured to join the Board of Falcon Aerospace at such a pivotal moment in its history. The firm’s vision for regional connectivity and international scaling is inspiring.

“I look forward to leveraging my experience in investment banking and infrastructure finance to help drive the strategic funding initiatives required to cement Falcon’s position as a leader in business aviation.”

Chief Executive Officer, Erika Achum, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Moshood Bode Abolade to our Board. As we embark on an ambitious push for funding to fuel our international expansion, Moshood’s deep-seated experience in driving bankability and executing early-stage investments across complex platforms will be invaluable. His track record of leading high-stakes financial closures ensures that we have the right expertise to navigate the global capital markets.”

Abolade began his career in investment banking before transitioning into specialised infrastructure finance, building expertise in structured finance, project development and long-term asset investment.

He has held leadership roles at Africa50, BUA Group, FBN Merchant Bank, United Capital Plc and Vetiva Capital Management Limited.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Lagos and an MBA (Finance) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Chief Operating Officer, Tejumade Salami, noted that Abolade’s expertise aligns with the company’s operational strategy.

“As we scale our fleet and expand our reach beyond the African continent, his insights into structured finance and operational performance will help us maintain a lean, bankable and highly efficient business model,” he stated.

As part of its global expansion drive, Falcon Aero has stepped up fundraising efforts. In October 2025, the company secured a $10 million credit facility from UK-based TLG Capital, structured alongside Wema Bank for its flagship brand, VivaJets.