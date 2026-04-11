2027: Group Pushes for Zoning of Yobe Governorship Ticket to Zone C

Muhammad Sabiru in Maiduguri

Nguru Ina Mafita, a youth group, has called for the governorship ticket of Yobe State to be zoned to Yobe North in the interest of fairness and justice.

The leader of the group, Ibrahim Mohammed Abubakar, who made the call during a press conference in Nguru, yesterday, also said a competent candidate must be fielded.

“It is evident that since the inception of democracy in 1999, all governors have been from the same zone, Yobe East (Zone A), with the exception of Late Mamman Ali, who was from Yobe South (Zone B) and he only served for two years and died.

“Also, Zone B has consistently produced deputy governors, with the exception of Alhaji Ibrahim Geidam from Zone A, who later became governor after the demise of Late governor Mamman Ali.

“Yobe North (Zone C) has been left with no governor, no deputy governor, or minister since 1999, while the only slot of Secretary to the State Government (SSG) zoned to us has been occupied by one man for almost 12 years.”

He noted that electorates from the zone were united in their demand of who becomes the next governor of the state.

“On this note therefore, the youth of Nguru LGA, under the banner of ‘Nguru Ina Mafita’ planned to gather together today, the 10th of April, 2026 to call for Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, Tafidan Nguru Emirate to come forward and aspire for the governorship position.

“This decision was made on the grounds that Engr. Maihaja is a seasoned politician, bureaucrat, highly experienced in governance and capable of leading the state to progress,” he said.

Maihaja was a two-time gubernatorial aspirant in 2007 and 2015 and was the Director, Campaign Planning of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), which brought President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to power in the 2023.

He also warned Maihaja that for whatever reason it will be counter productive for him to decline the earlier calls made by a group of Nguru elders for him to contest the ticket.

“Therefore, the youth of Nguru LGA wishes to make our voices louder, in addition to those of our elders for him to accept. Engr. Mustapha should understand that it is not his wish but the wishes of the people of Nguru LGA – and so, as an elder statesman, he must respect the will of his people,” he said.