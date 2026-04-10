Ondo Assembly Passes Bill Converting Owena Press Ltd to Corporation

Bill seeks to enhance status of state-owned Paper, The Hope

A bill seeking to convert Owena Press Limited into the Ondo State Printing and Publishing Corporation (OSPPC) has been passed into law after scaling through the third reading at the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The passage followed the consideration and submission of a report by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Hon. Olatunji Ifabiyi, during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, on Thursday.

The bill, which had earlier scaled second reading in February, was subsequently committed to the committee for further legislative scrutiny. It underwent detailed examination during a public hearing held on 26 February, bringing together key stakeholders, particularly from the media industry.

Presenting the Committee’s observations and recommendations, Hon. Ifabiyi stated that the proposal to pass the bill into law received unanimous support from members, noting that it provides for the establishment of the Ondo State Printing and Publishing Corporation.

The report further stated that a Management Board would be constituted for the corporation to oversee its policy direction and general administration. The Board, according to the provisions, will comprise a Chairman/Editor-in-Chief and two other part-time members appointed by the Governor, alongside the Editor from the career editorial cadre and a Senior Manager from the administrative cadre.

It also stipulated that the Chairman must be a professional media practitioner with proven excellence in the specialised field of the press. In the event of the dissolution of the Board, the Editor is to take charge of editorial and production matters.

According to the report, the Board will be responsible for formulating policy guidelines and ensuring effective implementation of programmes. It also provides that the service of staff of the corporation shall be recognised as approved service under the State Pensions Law.

Consequently, employees,excluding casual workers will be entitled to pensions, gratuities and other retirement benefits as prescribed by law.

The law further stated that the funds of the corporation shall be administered in accordance with extant rules and regulations.

With the enactment of the law, Owena Press Limited will cease to exist as a limited liability company.

Following extensive deliberations, the report was subjected to a third reading and unanimously adopted through a voice vote after a motion moved by the Leader of the House, Hon. Olatunji Oshati and seconded by Hon. Abiola Oladapo representing Ondo West Constituency 2.

In a related development, the Assembly also passed a bill to amend the Ondo State Electric Power Sector Law, 2020.

Submitting the report, the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on Transport and Public Utilities, Hon. Chris Ayebusiwa, noted that the amendment would provide stakeholders and government functionaries with the necessary legal framework to operate more effectively and optimise revenue generation for the State.

He added that the law would enhance public awareness on electrification limits and ensure compliance, while also accommodating all critical stakeholders whose roles are essential to the success of the commission.

Meanwhile, the House approved the report of the Public Accounts Committee on the 2022 Auditor-General’s report for Local Governments, covering the audited accounts of the 18 local government areas in the State.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Moyinolorun Ogunwumiju, had earlier presented the report for consideration before its eventual approval at plenary.