Ondo ADC Puts Congresses on Hold Amid INEC’s Non-Recognition of Leadership

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced the immediate suspension of its scheduled ward, local government, and state congresses, citing a directive from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The decision was contained in a statement issued by the party’s State Chairman, Wole Ademoyegun, who explained that the move was in strict adherence to INEC’s instruction for political parties to maintain the status quo pending the resolution of ongoing issues.

According to the statement, “The ADC hereby announces the immediate suspension of all previously scheduled Ward, Local Government Area, and State Congresses. This decision is taken in strict compliance with the directive of the Independent National Electoral Commission directing all concerned parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum.”

Reaffirming the party’s respect for regulatory authority, Ademoyegun stressed ADC’s commitment to due process and institutional order. He urged members and stakeholders to remain calm, united, and disciplined during the period of uncertainty.

“We reaffirm our unwavering respect for INEC as the constitutionally mandated regulatory authority for political parties and our firm commitment to due process and institutional order. Accordingly, all members and stakeholders are hereby enjoined to remain calm, maintain unity, and exercise the highest level of discipline,” the statement added.

The party further cautioned against actions that could violate INEC’s directive or disrupt internal peace, warning members to refrain from unauthorised gatherings. It disclosed that security agencies had been alerted to forestall any activity capable of breaching law and order within the party.

“The party strongly advises against any form of activity that may contravene INEC’s directive or disrupt peace and order. Security agencies have been duly notified to prevent any untoward developments,” the statement said.

The ADC reiterated its commitment to democratic principles, internal cohesion, and proper political conduct, assuring members that further directives would be communicated in line with guidance from relevant authorities.

The development follows a recent action by INEC to delist some national leaders of the party, including David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, from its records in compliance with a court order directing the commission to maintain the status quo.

The party has, in recent years, been embroiled in internal disputes, particularly over the tenure of its former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, which came to an end in August 2022.

Despite the lingering crisis, the party has maintained its resolve to remain politically active. Its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, recently affirmed that the ADC would participate in the 2027 general elections.

“One thing I can guarantee is that we will contest the 2027 election on the ADC platform,” Abdullahi said.