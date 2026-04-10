Ogun: Nigeria’s New Global Gateway

Femi Ogbonnikan

​The official commissioning of the Gateway International Airport (GIA) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday marks a significant milestone in Ogun State’s industrial transformation. Unlike typical ribbon-cutting ceremonies, this project packs a punch due to its strategic location and specialised purpose.

​Ogun State’s economic potential is hugely vast, driven by its established industrial base and now bolstered by this new facility. The airport is set to stimulate unprecedented growth, attracting manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and logistics giants. With commercial operations underway, it will create vital jobs across the aviation and logistics sectors while enhancing trade and export-import capabilities—directly tapping into the lucrative ECOWAS markets. Over time, this infrastructure will cement Ogun’s status as the premier logistics and manufacturing hub in West Africa.

​​Unlike passenger-centric airports, this facility is designed as the heart of an Aerotropolis—an integrated ecosystem featuring Special Economic Zones (SEZs) that offers tax incentives for manufacturers. This setup allows raw agricultural products to be processed into finished goods on-site for immediate export, effectively solving the last mile export crisis.

​Historically, Nigeria’s international trade has struggled with the spoilage of perishable goods due to poor logistics. This airport provides a direct exit point for produce such as tubers, grains, and vegetables from the Southwest and North-Central regions. By diverting cargo from the congested Lagos seaports and Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA)), ikeja, it significantly streamlines the regional supply chain.

This model directly addresses Nigeria’s long-standing struggle with the spoilage of perishable goods. Furthermore, by diverting cargo from the perennially congested Lagos seaports and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, it creates a more efficient, streamlined supply chain.

​​The economic implications are far-reaching. The project is estimated to generate over 25,000 jobs in its initial phase through construction, logistics, and aviation services. Beyond immediate revenue, it represents a structural shift: moving the state’s economy from being civil-service reliant to becoming a primary industrial player. It acts as a powerful pull factor for multinational companies seeking easy access to West African markets.

​President Tinubu’s presence at the commissioning underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to sub-national productivity. For Ogun State—already dubbed the Industrial Hub of Nigeria—the airport is the missing piece of the puzzle. It transforms the state from a mere transit corridor into a global destination for commerce.

​​The inauguration served as a centerpiece for a broader suite of landmark.

President Tinubu along former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, applauded the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for transforming Ogun State and changing the face of aviation in the country.

President Tinubu, in his keynote address, commended Abiodun for his strides in office, noting that he had justified the confidence reposed in him by the people of Ogun State.

His words: “I sincerely appreciate the opportunity we have today to celebrate the remarkable vision of a governor and his predecessors. Today, we commissioned the economic nerve centre of our corridor.

“In less than seven years, you, Dapo Abiodun, have demonstrated commitment, vision, and patriotism to grow Nigeria. We celebrate you for your contribution to national development.

“I have no regret for whatever we have done with you. As your President, I am pleased to see that the increase in revenue from federal allocation is being effectively and judiciously used to build our country. I congratulate the people of this great state for supporting a government that is delivering measurable progress, and I thank you for your continued faith in our country.”

While pointing out that his administration’s investments are about the people, Tinubu said the Lord is liberating Nigeria from past mismanagement, adding, “we are back as a nation, well respected and highly recognised.”

The President further expressed deep pleasure with Abiodun’s agricultural initiatives and the 1,000 electric bikes he had rolled out, describing this as “a smart response to modern transportation needs.”

While speaking on the occasion, Obasanjo thanked Tinubu for creating time to attend the event, noting it was a very important occasion in the history of Ogun State. He also commended Governor Abiodun for building the airport, describing it as a landmark project. “I’ve landed here from Abuja, and it took me 45 minutes from here to my home, which is at least 25 minutes shorter than if I had landed in Lagos.

“I want to thank our governor for doing us proud in what we are commissioning today. I am happy to be a witness to this historic occasion, he said.”

The former president, who said he was part of the conspiracy to create the state 50 years ago, stated that nobody could have imagined Ogun would be what it is today, considering the developmental projects undertaken by the Governor.

Akpabio, while acknowledging President Tinubu’s reform initiatives, also commended Governor Abiodun for building the Gateway Airport and for the judicious use of increased federal allocations.

The host Governor, who was visibly excited, stated that the President had placed the nation on the path of sustainable growth, demonstrating clarity in his economic reforms, which, he said, had repositioned Nigeria as a competitive destination.

With the positive results of the reform policies, he said, “Nigeria is truly reclaiming its position as a viable investment destination,” adding that Tinubu’s leadership had inspired confidence in local and international investors.

Governor Abiodun highlighted the state’s aggressive infrastructure drive, which includes the launch of the state’s new airline to bolster regional connectivity, over 1,600km of roads, including the renamed Bola Ahmed Tinubu Expressway, which serves as a vital bypass to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the completion of the 100-unit Muhammadu Buhari Estate, Abeokuta and the 200-bed Gateway Medical Centre of Excellence, Abeokuta and the rollout of 1,000 electric bikes as a smart response to modern transportation and fuel price shocks.

​​Beyond immediate revenue, the Airport project acts as a powerful pull factor for multinational companies. For a state already dubbed the Industrial Hub of Nigeria, the airport is the missing piece of the puzzle, transforming Ogun from a transit corridor into a global destination for commerce and medical tourism.

​​The presence of heavyweights like Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdul Samad Rabiu (BUA Cement Plc Chairman), various state governors, ex-Governors Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun, serving senators, including Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi), Tokunbo Abiru, Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, Minister for Aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo, traditional rulers, including Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Aremu Gbadebo, Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, and various eminent dignitaries underscores the immense private and public sector interest in this project.

However, the real test—as noted by analysts—will be the consistency of maintenance and the ease of doing business at customs and cargo processing points. ​If these operational elements are handled with the same ambition shown during the commissioning, the Gateway International Airport will quickly transition from a point of pride into a definitive turning point for the Nigerian national economy.

​

*Ogbonnikan is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Ogun State Governor on Media