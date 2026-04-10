NISO Announces Power Outage Across 7 Northern States for Grid Upgrade

• FG defends N3.3tn deal with Gencos amid backlash

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) yesterday announced a scheduled power outage affecting Plateau, Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba and Yobe states as part of ongoing efforts to upgrade critical transmission infrastructure.

In a public notice dated April 8, 2026, the system operator disclosed that the outage will take place on the Jos–Gombe 330kV transmission line from April 9 to May 22, 2026. The disruption is expected to occur weekly from Thursday to Sunday between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

According to NISO, the outage is necessary to enable the installation of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) fibre optic infrastructure along the transmission corridor, a move aimed at strengthening grid management and operational efficiency.

The organisation explained that the upgrade will enhance Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Energy Management Systems (EMS), and telecommunications capabilities, thereby improving real-time monitoring, fault detection, load balancing, and overall electricity delivery in the region.

Although power supply will be maintained through available 132kV transmission lines during the period, NISO warned that customers in the affected states may experience reduced supply due to network constraints and limited capacity on the alternative lines.

The system operator noted that it is working closely with key stakeholders, including Jos and Yola Distribution Companies, as well as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to minimise disruptions. It added that efforts are being made to manage outages across feeders, substations and customer clusters within the specified timeframe.

NISO stated that upon completion, the project is expected to significantly improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply in the affected states. It also highlighted anticipated benefits such as enhanced grid coordination, faster fault restoration, improved system stability, better integration of generation and load data, and a strengthened telecommunications backbone for power system operations.

The operator apologised for the inconvenience the outage may cause and appealed for the understanding and cooperation of electricity consumers as it works to deliver a more efficient and resilient power supply network.

“This upgrade is part of ongoing efforts to enhance grid operations through improved SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), EMS (Energy Management Systems), and telecommunications capabilities. It is expected to strengthen real-time monitoring, fault detection, load balancing, and overall energy delivery across the region.

“During the outage period, supply to the affected areas will be maintained through available 132kV transmission lines. However, due to inherent network constraints and limited capacity on these lines, customers may experience reduced power supply and service limitations within the stated outage window,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Presidency yesterday defended the approval of a N3.3 trillion plan by President Bola Tinubu to settle verified legacy debts owed to Power Generation Companies (Gencos) between February 2015 and March 2025.

With N223 billion already disbursed and 15 power plants signing settlement agreements totalling N2.3 trillion, the approval has generated controversy, as the opposition has framed the latest pronouncement as ‘political’ and as Generation Companies (Gencos) seeking clarifications.

who asked Tinubu to clarify how the Federal Government arrived at the reported N3.3 trillion debt, raising concerns over discrepancies between the figure and reconciled industry records.

But in a post on its official X handle, the Presidency noted that the debt settlement approval was geared towards addressing financial challenges in the power sector, not a reward beyond service delivery.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is implementing a structured and balanced reform programme to address longstanding financial challenges in the power sector. At the core of this effort is a market-based settlement mechanism designed to restore the sector, not reward accumulated claims that extend beyond verifiable service delivery. The objective is to ensure fairness to operators while also protecting the interest of the Nigerian public.

“Between 2015 and 2025, the sector accumulated approximately N4.7 trillion in claims across the electricity value chain.

“Following a Presidential stakeholder meeting in July 2025, where the claims of N4.7trillion were presented, a thorough review was recommended by President Bola Tinubu. On August 15, 2025, a N4 trillion fiscal cap was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), following which a comprehensive verification process was undertaken to verify claims.

“This resulted in a 30 per cent reduction in claims, leading to a final negotiated settlement of N3.3 trillion, reflecting only valid and contract-backed obligations.

‘‘To ensure sustainability and avoid fiscal pressure, the settlement is being implemented through a phased, market-based financing framework”, the statement added.

According to the Presidency, the total envelope size of phase 1 of N1.23 trillion will be implemented, while the disbursement of series I of N501 billion raised from the domestic capital market, was already underway.

It stressed that all disbursements are phased and conditional, based on verified claims, signed settlement agreements, and completed documentation, explaining that as of January 8, 2026, five Gencos covering 14 power plants had signed settlement deals valued at approximately N827 billion.