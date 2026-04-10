  • Friday, 10th April, 2026

NIJ to Honour Customs CG, Bashir Adeniyi

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ)  will be hosting a special convocation ceremony on Wednesday, April 15, at its Ogba-Ikeja, Lagos campus, in honour of the Comptroller-General of  Nigeria Customs Service,  Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

He will be conferred the fellowships of  the NIJ.

According to a statement, the Chairman,  NIJ Governing Council and former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba,  will preside at the event to be held at Sir Kesington Adebutu Media Resource Centre starting 1:00 p.m.

“Adeniyi, a proud alumnus of NIJ, is being honoured for his exceptional leadership, dedication to public service and tireless efforts in promoting excellence in the Nigerian media. Notable dignitaries from various sectors, comprising media executives, security personnel, captains of industry, NIJ Alumni, and media  scholars, are expected to attend the event,” the statement said.

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