Nigeria, UN Move to Deepen Women, Youth Empowerment 

* Shettima identifies financial inclusion, skills development, job creation, security as priority areas

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Nigeria has reaffirmed its resolve to strengthen its partnership with the United Nations (UN) to accelerate the empowerment of women and youth across the country.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who disclosed this, said it will be actualized through key initiatives under financial inclusion, skills development, job creation, and peace and security, among others.

Shettima stated this when he received a delegation from the United Nations led by its Assistant Secretary General on Youth Affairs, Dr. Felipe Paullier, on a courtesy visit to the State House, Abuja.

According to him, the administration of President Bola Tinubu acknowledges the potentials of the youth “as the engine of change and growth who cannot be treated as a mere statistical power house”.

Restating the commitment of the Federal Government to collaborating more closely with the United Nations to actualize its objectives for youth and women empowerment across the country, the vice-president noted that: “They are the pillar of the moment upon whom the future of the nation rests.”

He maintained that President Tinubu “believes in gender equality and youth empowerment”, even as he said, under the administration, “the anticipated demographic bulge will be transformed into demographic dividends”.

“On behalf of the president, I reaffirm this administration’s commitment to youth development. It is almost inevitable in any dispensation. The youths are the backbone of every society’s transformation,” Shettima added.

He proposed the creation of institutional mechanisms to midwife the advancement of Nigeria’s objectives for youths and women, working in collaboration with the United Nations and other partners.

Earlier, the UN Assistant Secretary General expressed appreciation and honour at meeting with the vice-president, noting that this was his first visit to Nigeria.

Paullier said Nigeria is a very vibrant country, with young people at the heart of this vibrancy.

He recalled that in 2022, the UN General Assembly created a new office to oversee UN’s support for youths globally in several areas, including the protection of human rights, training, and skills development.

According to him, visiting Nigeria was essential because of the country’s role as a global player in advancing the cause of young people.

He explained that the UN youth delegation is in the country to support the Federal Government’s development vision, in addition to the multi-level support provided by UN agencies in Nigeria.

Paullier added that Nigeria is on the right path to development, stressing that if relevant authorities continue to place Nigerian youths at the heart of critical decisions, development and innovation will be accelerated.

He emphasised that advancing youth development requires gender equality, as well as access to employment and education.