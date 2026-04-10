  • Friday, 10th April, 2026

New Partnership Targets Efficiency in Home Laundry

Life & Style | 14 minutes ago

Iyke Bede

The transition from manual washing to automated laundry in many Nigerian homes has introduced a persistent technical challenge: the mismatch between traditional detergents and modern hardware.

While many families have switched to machines to save time, using detergents not optimised for automated systems often leads to mechanical strain and poorly cleaned fabrics.

To address this, Aspira Nigeria Limited and LG Electronics have entered a strategic partnership to synchronise detergent performance with appliance technology. The collaboration seeks to help Nigerian households achieve better cleaning results while protecting the lifespan of their appliances.

By pairing a specialised detergent formula with advanced laundry hardware, the brands aim to solve the problem of excessive suds and residue that often plague machine users.

Speaking on the collaboration, Chief Marketing Officer at Aspira Nigeria, Santhosh Kumar Nair said:

“This partnership arrives at a time when efficiency and ease are increasingly important to Nigerian households. ‘Powering the Perfect Wash’ reflects the synergy between the superior cleaning power of Viva Matic detergent in washing machines and LG’s advanced laundry technology.”

The initiative focuses on ensuring that the chemical action of the soap complements the mechanical precision of the machines.

Corporate Marketing of LG Electronics, Paul Mba explained the necessity of this pairing:

“The washing machines are designed to deliver superior efficiency, fabric care, and convenience for modern households. This partnership allows us to further enhance the laundry experience by pairing advanced technology with a detergent formulated specifically for machine washing. We are excited about this collaboration and confident that it will help Nigerians achieve better results.”

To encourage adoption, the partnership includes a loyalty program where customers purchasing new washing machines receive detergent supplies, while detergent consumers stand a chance to win appliances.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.