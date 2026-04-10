New Partnership Targets Efficiency in Home Laundry

Iyke Bede

The transition from manual washing to automated laundry in many Nigerian homes has introduced a persistent technical challenge: the mismatch between traditional detergents and modern hardware.

While many families have switched to machines to save time, using detergents not optimised for automated systems often leads to mechanical strain and poorly cleaned fabrics.

To address this, Aspira Nigeria Limited and LG Electronics have entered a strategic partnership to synchronise detergent performance with appliance technology. The collaboration seeks to help Nigerian households achieve better cleaning results while protecting the lifespan of their appliances.

By pairing a specialised detergent formula with advanced laundry hardware, the brands aim to solve the problem of excessive suds and residue that often plague machine users.

Speaking on the collaboration, Chief Marketing Officer at Aspira Nigeria, Santhosh Kumar Nair said:

“This partnership arrives at a time when efficiency and ease are increasingly important to Nigerian households. ‘Powering the Perfect Wash’ reflects the synergy between the superior cleaning power of Viva Matic detergent in washing machines and LG’s advanced laundry technology.”

The initiative focuses on ensuring that the chemical action of the soap complements the mechanical precision of the machines.

Corporate Marketing of LG Electronics, Paul Mba explained the necessity of this pairing:

“The washing machines are designed to deliver superior efficiency, fabric care, and convenience for modern households. This partnership allows us to further enhance the laundry experience by pairing advanced technology with a detergent formulated specifically for machine washing. We are excited about this collaboration and confident that it will help Nigerians achieve better results.”

To encourage adoption, the partnership includes a loyalty program where customers purchasing new washing machines receive detergent supplies, while detergent consumers stand a chance to win appliances.